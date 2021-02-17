Why Khabib Nurmagomedov was rooting for PSG instead of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League?

Khabib Nurmagomedov attended the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The Eagle was rooting for French club PSG, possibly because FC Barcelona are rivals to his favorite club, Real Madrid.

The match took place at Camp Nou, FC Barcelona's home ground and Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to announce his attendance.

On my way to the Camp Nou stadium 🏟

Let’s go @psg #HalaMadrid 😁 https://t.co/iAkvDjvSHi — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 16, 2021

The fixture attracted a lot of attention as two of the top European clubs were clashing on the grand stage. PSG, however, were without Neymar Jr. and Angel Di Maria. On the other hand, Gerard Pique made his comeback to the Barcelona team after dealing with a knee injury.

The first goal of the match was scored by the Spanish giants. Lionel Messi smashed an amazing penalty into the top right corner after Frenkie de Jong was taken down in the box. However, French forward Kylian Mbappe leveled the score with a wonderful team goal, which was assisted by Marco Verratti.

The two clubs headed into half-time with the score at 1-1. Kylian Mbappe scored a second goal for PSG in the 65th minute to put his team in the lead. Just 5 minutes later, PSG scored through Leandro Parades via a well-worked set-piece. Mbappe went on to complete his hat-trick, scoring yet another goal in the 85th minute to make it 4-1.

Khabib Nurmagomedov received Kylian Mbappe's signed jersey

Khabib Nurmagomedov received Kylian Mbappe's jersey from the game, which was signed by the French star. He also grabbed a couple of photos with PSG keeper Keylor Navas, who also played between the sticks for Real Madrid, Khabib's favorite club.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is extremely passionate about football. He has stated many times that being a professional footballer was his childhood dream. Nurmagomedov recently revealed he shared this information with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also a former Real Madrid player.