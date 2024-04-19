Why is Luca Bish with Conor McGregor? Explaining friendship between the UFC fighter and 'Love Island' star

Conor McGregor isn't just celebrated for his triumphs in the UFC octagon; he is equally renowned for his extravagant lifestyle. Now, 'The Notorious' is preparing to make his long-awaited comeback after a hiatus spanning nearly three years.

The Irishman is scheduled to face off against Michael Chandler, his rival coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, in the headline bout of UFC 303 during International Fight Week 2024. The pay-per-view event is slated for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During his break from active competition, McGregor fully indulged in a vibrant social scene, often seen enjoying extravagant parties. On numerous occasions, the former two-division UFC champion was seen socializing with Love Island star Luca Bish.

Why is Luca Bish with Conor McGregor?

The public first caught wind of the friendship between Luca Bish and Conor McGregor in May 2023, when 'The Notorious' surprised the Love Island 2022 runner-up with a lavish private jet trip to Denver, Colorado, for the BKFC 41 event.

The former UFC lightweight champion and Bish were photographed alongside professional boxers Tiernan Bradley and Tommy Welch. Bish was seen traveling across the states on McGregor’s private jet and was photographed holding a bottle of the UFC superstar's whiskey.

Bish was again seen enjoying the festivities alongside McGregor aboard a yacht in Monaco during the Formula One Grand Prix last June. Two months after this event, the pair were spotted together at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight.

McGregor and his companion shared photos capturing their night out, accompanied by glamorous ring girls, including boxer Ebanie Bridges.

During an interview with talkSPORT last June, Bish recounted how his friendship with 'The Notorious' came to be. The 25-year-old shared that his friend Bradley, who used to spar with McGregor, reached out to him while he was in Los Angeles.

McGregor apparently invited them to fly over to watch a bare-knuckle event and later asked them to accompany him in Monaco. Bish said:

"It’s an unlikely match, isn’t it? Yeah, it’s a random pairing and I think it shocked a lot of people when they see we are friends."

Luca Bish aims for Conor McGregor to accompany him in his potential boxing debut

During the same interview with talkSPORT, Luca Bish, who also happens to be an avid boxing aficionado, openly discussed his aspirations of stepping into the boxing world.

Amid his musings about a potential foray into the squared circle, Bish expressed his eagerness for the right opportunity or challenge to arise. Notably, he underscored his vision of having Conor McGregor by his side during his boxing debut.

