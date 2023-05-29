Conor McGregor was among the many celebrities who showed up for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

McGregor came in style aboard his $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht for the event, which is widely regarded as one of the most important and prestigious races in the world. The stars in attendance included Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom, Chris Rock, Neymar, and Kevin Durant, among many others.

Conor McGregor's yacht is positioned along the course so he can watch all the thrilling racing action from the comfort of his own superyatch. Some of the world's most lavish yachts, owned by some of the world's wealthiest people, sailed into the harbor of Monte Carlo to witness the race. McGregor, who is known for showing off his wealth, arrived in Monaco in a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht. The yacht is 63 feet long, can reach speeds of 70 miles per hour, has 4,000 horsepower, and has two bedrooms.

The yacht is 1 of only 63 made, and McGregor received #12 in honor of his Proper 12 whiskey. Conor McGregor took his $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht to this year's Monaco Grand Prix.• 63-feet• Two-bedrooms• 4,000 horsepower• 70-mph top speedThe yacht is 1 of only 63 made, and McGregor received #12 in honor of his Proper 12 whiskey. https://t.co/wmA0YDKoYZ

McGregor's yacht, on the other hand, is modest compared to the finest yacht that showed up in Monaco for the grand prix. This past weekend, the most expensive yacht at the event was worth a staggering $285 million.

It can cruise 9,000 miles before needing to refuel & its weekly rental rate is $2.4 million. The biggest yacht at this year's Monaco Grand Prix (so far) is Octopus.• $285 million• 414-feet• Sleeps 26 guests & 63 crew• 2 helipads, basketball court, movie theater & poolIt can cruise 9,000 miles before needing to refuel & its weekly rental rate is $2.4 million. https://t.co/f01QNgrrh1

The yacht known as 'The Octopus' was originally built for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and was later purchased by Swedish billionaire Roger Samuelsson after Allen's death. With its distinctive design and amazing features, this magnificent vessel passed from Allen to Samuelsson, continuing its heritage as an iconic and sought-after yacht. The yacht's garage is 118 feet long and can accommodate seven tenders, multiple jet skis, and a 10-person submarine.

Everything you need to know about Conor McGregor's yacht

In 2021, Conor McGregor, one of the highest-earning athletes in the world, flaunted his expensive purchase: a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht. McGregor proudly posted an Instagram photo of his new yacht while still recovering from a severe leg injury he sustained in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

With two MAN V12 engines producing 2000 horsepower, the 63-foot vessel can attain an impressive speed of 60 knots. Lamborghini's DNA is reflected in the boat's design, which features a verde gea green hull, angular windows, and a cockpit inspired by Lamborghini automobiles. McGregor acquired the 12th yacht out of a total of 63 produced in a limited capacity.

McGregor's fleet of luxury automobiles now includes Lamborghinis, McLarens, Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and more.

