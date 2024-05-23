Why did Paige VanZant leave UFC? Reason behind '12 Gauge's' decision to explore BKFC and other avenues

Paige VanZant made her professional MMA debut back in June 2012. She went on to compete in the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, the UFC, from Nov. 2014 to July 2020. After parting ways with the UFC in July 2020, '12 Gauge' tried her hand at the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, competing twice and going 0-2 under the BKFC promotional banner.

VanZant also forayed into the world of professional wrestling, making multiple appearances in the AEW organization. Moreover, the 30-year-old has risen to become a prominent social media influencer, garnering considerable attention for her work on Only**ns. Besides, she's set to end her combat sports hiatus by making her boxing debut on May 25, 2024.

Why did Paige VanZant leave UFC?

On MMA Fighting's 'The Fighter vs. The Writer' back in 2022, Paige VanZant acknowledged the global platform the UFC provides fighters with. While VanZant expressed her gratitude for the same, she signaled that she's enjoyed a greater degree of freedom working for BKFC, AEW, and in her other ventures.

VanZant emphasized that her fighting in the UFC again is unlikely "just because they don't pay enough." Additionally, on the Only Stans show in 2023, she opened up about multiple topics, including her work on Only**ns. VanZant's critics have often jibed at her for posting NSFW content online and for joining the Only**ns platform that many people associate with adult content.

For her part, '12 Gauge' suggested that she was initially skeptical about posting content on the platform, owing to the supposed stigma linked with being an Only**ns personality. However, she indicated that the financial rewards accrued from her activity on that platform and her history of growing up amid financial hardships have encouraged her to stick with her modeling work.

VanZant also underscored that she's grateful that it's given her the power to provide for her family. When asked if it had helped outearn her UFC earnings by a lot, she responded by stating:

"Yeah. I definitely have. I would say when I made the switch to Only**ns. There's a lot of stuff I've done in my career. I've been really fortunate that my career, even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting, has been pretty successful."

She added:

"I've worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over, like, I guess more of a mainstream personality. But yes, Only**ns has definitely been my largest source of income. I would say combined, in my fighting career, I think I made more money in 24 hours on Only**ns than I had in my entire fighting career. Combined. Yeah."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (28:16):

Furthermore, in a subsequent interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin in Dec. 2023, Paige VanZant touched upon multiple topics such as her Only**ns content, her PFL broadcasting work, and more. VanZant implied that she had the opportunity to re-sign from the UFC but refused to do so because she wanted to explore other avenues without having to hold herself back.

The 8-5 MMA fighter highlighted that re-signing with the UFC would've been the safer option for her, but she "just wasn't happy anymore." She asserted:

"It's not ill will towards the UFC, but I just knew I needed something else."

Watch Paige VanZant's assessment below (22:23):