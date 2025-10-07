"Why you spoke these bu****its?" - Jiri Prochazka admits he nearly confronted Magomed Ankalaev and Ali Abdelaziz before UFC 320

It appears Jiri Prochazka was on the verge of confronting Magomed Ankalaev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, over the Russian's relentless online taunts ahead of UFC 320.Ankalaev was on a social media spree after he claimed the light heavyweight gold at UFC 313, taking aim at most of the then top light heavyweight contenders, including Alex Pereira and Prochazka.The former champion's online tirades irked many in the division, with Pereira even warning him of a reckoning ahead of UFC 320. And as Ankalaev suffered a knockout loss in his rematch against 'Poatan', Prochazka was among the ones who were thoroughly pleased.Speaking with Megan Olivi after the fight, the Czech national stated his dislike for the Russian, noting that he was deeply frustrated with Ankalaev's online jibes.'BJP' has since elaborated on the topic in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. As it happens, Prochazka almost confronted Ankalaev and his team over all the trash-talking in the lead-up to his fight against Khalil Rountree Jr.:&quot;Before the Khalil Rountree fight, I was prepared to go to his manager [Ali Abdelaziz] or Ankalaev [him self] and tell him, 'What the f**k was this s**t, that you spoke about? Why did you do that? I didn't attack you with anything, so why did you speak these bull s**ts?,' and my coach told me like, 'Calm down, calm down, our fight is Khalil Rountree right now, and let's focus just on this one. Don't focus on anybody else.' I just kept that, and yeah, I'm happy I did that. I don't like to be focused on anyone else before the fight.&quot;Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:Jiri Prochazka convinced he can beat Alex Pereira in a trilogy fightJiri Prochazka grew emotional watching Alex Pereira reclaim the light heavyweight gold at UFC 320, a reaction he has since attributed to the excitement over a potential trilogy fight against 'Poatan'.Speaking with Megan Olivi at T-Mobile Arena, 'BJP', who secured a knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. at the event, proclaimed his confidence in beating Pereira if they were to lock horns for a third time:&quot;Maybe you don't believe me yet, but I believe I will find a way for Alex in the third match... In this last fight with Khalil, I really understood I need the pressure, from the opponent, from myself, and in that case, I work the best... So, I just need to accept who I am... find a way through Alex Pereira... If they will give me the fight with Alex, man, that will be just win or die.&quot; [0:39 seconds into the interview]