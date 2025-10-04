Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev trade ice-cold warnings after their final face-off before UFC 320 title rematch: "He can't hide no more"

With only hours left for UFC 320, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira delivered their final warnings to each other. Following an intense face-off at a packed T-Mobile Arena, the fighters exchanged sharp words through translators during their interview with Joe Rogan.

Pereira took the mic to remind the Russian about his trash talk in the lead-up to the event. The reigning light heavyweight champion has been on 'Poatan's' case ever since dethroning him at UFC 313.

From ducking accusations to knockout threats, there are few tactics Ankalaev hasn't used to taunt his opponent. Speaking to Rogan, Pereira said:

"This guy is going to pay for everything he said and everything that people said in his name, using his name. He can't hide no more."

Ankalaev clapped back, saying:

"The words are over. All of these people tomorrow are going to cry."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira trading barbs ahead of UFC 320 below:

At UFC 313, Ankalaev utilized constant clinch work and grappling to neutralize the feared kickboxer's standup game. While Pereira was able to defend most level change attempts, the ever-present takedown threat left him gun-shy, forcing him to go on the back foot for the majority of the fight.

When the closing bell rang, Ankalaev walked away with the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win. Pereira, however, has vowed to fight a different fight this time around, primarily focusing on being more aggressive.

UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira latest odds

With under 24 hours for UFC 320, Magomed Ankalaev is still a sizable -285 favorite for the fight, with Alex Pereira as a +230 underdog. However, the final odds for the fight might be significantly different.

According to the current betting lines, a successful $100 bet on the champion will result in a payout of $135.09. The same wager on the challenger will fetch $330 if Pereira gets his hand raised.

Many believe a loss this weekend could see the Brazilian move up to the heavyweight division.

Elsewhere at UFC 320, a bantamweight clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen will serve as the co-main event. The card will also feature a potential No.1 contender matchup between light heavyweights Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

