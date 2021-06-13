Why did UFC champion Israel Adesanya claim his teammate Fau Vake was murdered?

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not one to forget his friends even in the biggest of moments.

Successfully defending his 185lbs belt for the third time at UFC 263 against 'The Italian Dream' Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya dedicated his victory to his recently deceased friend and City Kickboxing teammate Fau Vake.

"Before any formalities, like my teammate Brad [Riddell] said, one of our boys, one of the guys that was on his way up to the UFC got murdered. Let's not mince words, he got murdered by some thugs who get to walk around free. But I just want to say Fau Vake, Fau Vake, Fau Vake, I love you man... this fight I dedicate to you Fau. Even in his last spar with me, he whooped my a*s. I have to give you credit for that. Trust me, I am never going to get that one back, but I am glad you whooped my a*s in our last sparring," Israel Adesanya said in the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

"Fau Vake, Fau Vake, Fau Vake, I love you, man. This fight I dedicate to you Fau."



An emotional @stylebender talked to Joe Rogan after defeating Marvin Vetorri at #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/ZXyygxcMu0 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Fau Vake passed away last month after being critically injured in an assault around 3 AM on Symonds Street in central Auckland. Four men were arrested after the incident.

Vake was a promising mixed martial artist and the brother of John Vake, a wrestling coach at City Kickboxing.

Israel Adesanya penned a touching tribute to Fau Vake a few days after his demise.

Although Fau Vake spent a week in the hospital before passing away from the injuries, it is quite abundantly clear that Israel Adesanya and his other teammates consider this an act of murder.

Israel Adesanya's teammate Brad Riddell also pays tribute to Fau Vake

Earlier, Israel Adesanya's fellow City Kickboxing member Brad Riddell also paid a similar heartfelt tribute to their fallen teammate. After winning a three-round battle over No.13-ranked lightweight Drew Dober, Riddell revealed that he paid respect to Fau Vake's family by walking out to the same song that Fau Vake used as his walkout music.

"My friend got murdered two weeks ago, so I was never going to lose this fight... The walkout song might have seemed a little bit weird but that was his walkout song. That was my tribute to his family because unfortunately he'll never get to make this walk, but I miss you Fau and I hope you're proud," Brad Riddell said.

Both Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell were present at Fau Vake's funeral service, which took place at Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga Tuingapapai in Favona, Auckland, a week after the assault. The symbol of City Kickboxing gym was present on his casket.

Edited by Avinash Tewari