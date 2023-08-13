Why is Vicente Luque called 'The Silent Assassin'? Unveiling reason behind UFC nickname 

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has an interesting story as to how he got his nickname 'The Silent Assassin'.

Last year in April, Luque did an interview with Cageside Press, where he discussed various things like life as a father and his love for motorsports. During the chat, the Brazilian also shared the origin story of his moniker.

Luque revealed that it was his manager Glen Robinson, who passed away in 2018, that gave him the nickname 'The Silent Assassin'. Luque said that his manager observed how he had a silent demeanor in general but would put on exciting fights when inside the octagon.

"That style [of fighting], Glenn looked at it and said, ‘hey, you’re like The Silent Assassin because you don’t talk much, but when you get in there, you just kill your opponents. You go out there, and you do work. So that’s gonna be your nickname.'”

Luque was not very fond of the moniker in the beginning as he thought his real name was sufficient. The Brazilian said that he had left the nickname column blank in a UFC form but Robinson wrote 'The Silent Assassin' on it before submitting it to the UFC. And thus, he got his nickname from Robinson.

"I didn’t want it at first. I was like, ‘no, man, I don’t like nicknames. You know, Vicente Luque is good enough. When we get into the UFC, they give us a lot of paperwork to fill out. And then there is your name or nickname, where you come from, and the city you represent. I left the nickname blank; I put nothing. Before [Glenn Robinson] sent that back to the UFC, he put the Silent Assassin.”

Check out Vicente Luque's comments from the 2:50 mark below:

The Silent Assassin UFC: Vicente Luque made a triumphant return at UFC Vegas 78

After being out of action for a year, Vicente Luque made a comeback at UFC Vegas 78 on August 12. 'The Silent Assassin' went toe-to-toe against former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight clash.

The fight was a five-round main event that took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The bout was a back-and-forth affair that went the 25-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Luque. The three judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'The Silent Assassin'.