A potential Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad fight has been stirring up the internet since the Brazilian called out the No.4 ranked welterweight contender for a fight at UFC 288.

Charles Oliveira incurred an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of his UFC 288 bout against Beneil Dariush to UFC 289. Gilbert Burns proposed filling in for the vacant co-main event spot on the UFC 288 card. He issued a challenge to Muhammad, who has expressed displeasure at losing out on a title opportunity to Colby Covington.

At UFC 287, Gilbert Burns defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. Muhammed responded to the challenge with an emoji and a video of himself sweating while walking on a treadmill, indicating that he has accepted the fight.

The pair have now gone on to confirm on Twitter that they have verbally agreed to the bout. Check out the tweets below:

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho LFG than! Now he can make 170LFG than! Now he can make 170 👀👀 LFG than!

Muhammad, who has not competed since October 2022, initially proposed a catchweight match, claiming he cannot make the weight in two weeks. Gilbert Burns didn't seem too pleased by it and instead challenged former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier to a fight on the same card.

Poirier admitted he is out of shape right now but implied he would be willing to fight for the right price.

Gilbert Burns hails Miami as the new home of the UFC

Gilbert Burns loved every minute of the UFC's triumphant return to Miami. UFC 287 featured the first card in Miami in nearly 20 years, and the welterweight contender was one half of the co-main event. The card was held at the Kaseya Center, which hosted its 2004 counterpart.

In the co-main event, Burns won a unanimous decision over hometown hero Jorge Masvidal. 'Durinho' was impressed by the reception of Miami fans. In an interview with MMA Junkie in Spanish, Burns stated:

“Always, always. Miami is my home. In September, it’s going to be 10 years since I’ve been living in South Florida. This is my second home for me."

He added:

“I like fighting two or three times a year, and if I could fight once in Brazil and once in Miami, that’s good for me. I was very happy. I think this is going to be a new home for the UFC. This is a new home for the UFC. But yes, if there’s a fight here in Miami, I want in. If there’s a fight in Rio, I want in. I only want to fight at home here.”

Check out the interview below:

