Will Islam Makhachev fight Justin Gaethje next? UFC icon claims 'The Highlight' could get next title shot and lauds MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz

In relatively short order, Islam Makhachev has become the subject of several rumors regarding his next opponent. Now, UFC legend Chael Sonnen has taken to YouTube to claim that the UFC lightweight champion will defend his title against two-time challenger Justin Gaethje.

According to Sonnen, he's been told by an undisclosed source about Makhachev's next fight and that it will be 'The Highlight'. However, 'The American Gangster' expressed doubts about the matchup taking place.

"I'm told Justin Gaethje's going to be fighting Islam, that's what I'm told. I have a hard time believing that. I have a really hard time believing that. But, it also involves Ali [Abdelaziz], who might as well be a magician. Ali can pull magic out of the hat like no other manager in this industry. So, I cannot discount it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's speculation about Islam Makhachev's next opponent (6:30):

Despite his doubts about a Makhachev title defense against Gaethje, which few are interested in, he did heap praise on Ali Abdelaziz, who is the president of Dominance MMA and manages both Makhachev and Gaethje. It wouldn't be the first time Abdelaziz convinced the UFC to book the impossible for his clients.

Furthermore, it wouldn't mark the first instance of Abdelaziz negotiating for two of his clients to fight each other. He did so for the UFC 254 headliner, which saw Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defend his lightweight title against Gaethje in his retirement fight.

However, Gaethje only just bounced back from a crushing knockout loss to a former featherweight in Max Holloway at UFC 300, and did so against a very short-notice Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, who he has beaten before and was coming off a two-year layoff after injuring his knee. So, he is unlikely to receive a title shot.

Islam Makhachev is also rumored to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria has repeatedly called out Islam Makhachev for a lightweight title shot, even claiming that he will not fight anyone else. So, when 'La Leyenda' recently announced that he is currently in a training camp, reports ran about a possible fight with Makhachev.

The bout, if it takes place at all, will supposedly headline UFC 317, which needs a high-profile main event as it is scheduled for International Fight Week. The UFC, though, has remained silent about Makhachev's next steps.

