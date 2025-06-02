Will Maycee Barber get the Arman Tsarukyan treatment from Dana White? Islam Makhachev’s ex-teammate weighs in 

Arman Tsarukyan was scheduled to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 for the lightweight title. However, the day before fight night, the title challenger was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a back injury. Renato Moicano replaced him on 24 hours notice, and UFC CEO Dana White confirmed after the event that Tsarukyan would not receive the next title shot.
It seems that 'Ahalkalakets' has fallen out of favor with White, and following Maycee Barber's unfortunate incident at UFC Vegas 107 on May 31, Makhachev's ex-teammate wonders if she will receive similar treatment to Tsarukyan from the UFC brass.
Barber was set to face Erin Blanchfield in the main event of the card. But minutes before the fight was scheduled to begin, it was announced that 'The Future' would not be medically fit to compete. According to Blanchfield, she was told that Barber had suffered a seizure backstage.
Makhachev's former training partner, ex-UFC fighter Josh Thomson, shared his thoughts on Barber's withdrawal against 'Cold Blooded' during a recent episode of the Weighin' In podcast. He said:
"I'm sure [Dana White] is extremely frustrated. You see his revenge status, though, in certain fighters when he does have problems. Arman Tsarukyan, why is he not fighting for the title? Because you did [White] dirty and you know why you did me dirty. Those are the problems you're going to have with Dana.
"Dana is a very cut and dry [person], like, 'I had this scheduled for you. I put money into you. I built you up.' I want to see what happens with Maycee Barber after [UFC Vegas 107]. We've seen what's happened with Arman."
Arman Tsarukyan defends Islam Makhachev over Jack Della Maddalena fight
Islam Makhachev has vacated the lightweight title and will move to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his belt. In doing so Makhachev negated the chance for him to face Ilia Topuria at 155 pounds, much to fans' frustration.
Many believed Topuria to be the toughest test for Makhachev, and have accused the Dagestani fighter of avoiding a fight with 'El Matador'.
But Arman Tsarukyan does not agree, and during a recent appearance in front of the media, the lightweight contender defended his formerly-scheduled opponent. He said:
"Topuria just hits harder and takes more punches, but Maddalena [is] technically better exactly if to speak striking wise... No, I don't agree [that fighting JDM is easier]. It's going to be a tough fight, too. Maddalena would be harder for Islam than [the] Topuria fight."
