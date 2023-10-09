Will Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor be officially announced this week? Fans erupt with excitement after Chandler drops major hint

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may well become a reality as Chandler has made a lot of hints regarding the fight recently.

The pair were initially set to fight before the end of 2023, after being rival coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. According to initial reports, both McGregor and Chandler had already signed the contract to fight each other, however, due to some issues on the Irishman's side, the fight is unlikely to take place this year. Fans went berserk when 'Iron' teased an announcement:

"Big week y'all. Big week."

Take a look at the tweet:

The American also made several statements while on The MMA Hour, stating that the fight between him and Conor McGregor will definitely happen. So fans believe the fight will be announced this week for UFC 300:

"It’s been way too long since we saw a Chandler fight. We need the announcement"

"Conor in the testing or you fighting dustin the diamond in december"

"That big payday right around the corner"

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being targeted for UFC 300 per Chandler

Michael Chandler seems very confident that the next person he fights will be Conor McGregor. The Irishman has not entered the USADA pool yet and technically cannot fight in 2023. So, it seems Chandler will wait till the Irishman is eligible. While on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Iron' stated that the pair may fight at UFC 300:

"I'm ready to fight in January, February, March, April, May, whenever. So we'll see, obviously, you know, it makes a lot of sense that there's a very historic card coming up with the UFC. I haven't been told that's when it's going to be, but I wouldn't be surprise if that is when it is and if it is, I got more and more time to prepare. I've never had this much time to prepare for one guy."

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have made it known that they want to fight each other next. However, there is still no official confirmation from the UFC yet.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 12:42 onwards):