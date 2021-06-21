"Wish he was still among us" - UFC stars celebrate the occasion of Father's Day

Several UFC fighters took to their social media to celebrate the occasion of Father's Day.

Some paid emotional tributes to their fathers, while others uploaded throwback photos.

Here is how UFC stars celebrated Father's day

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recalled the memories of his late father.

'The Predator' posted a picture of his dad, which was taken in 1984. Ngannou's father was notorious for fighting in the streets of Cameroon.

He divorced his wife when Ngannou was six years old.

Happy Father's Day to my old man and all Dads in the world. 👨‍👦

Wish he was still among us, but it's been 20 years now that he left. 💔



This picture was taken in 1984 before I was even born!#RIP #DaddysDay pic.twitter.com/PXaWCbOxFC — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 20, 2021

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier uploaded a throwback picture of himself standing alongside his father.

The 42-year-old noted that his family was lucky enough to spend time with him.

Happy Heavenly Father day pop, you taught us all so much. We were lucky for the time we had with you young blood. I know you’re smiling down on all of us. Happy Father’s Day to all, hope you are all inspiring your children the way my dad did for me! Have a wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/wBZGj3AnJo — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 20, 2021

Fifth-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson wished his followers a Happy Father's Day and made sure to appreciate the mothers who fulfill a father's role.

I’m being petty today! Happy Fathers Day to all of the fathers who play their role as a protector, educator, role model, friend, trainer & present in their children’s life. & a special Happy Fathers Day to the Mothers who play both roles because their children’s dad ain’t sh**!!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 20, 2021

Marlon Vera, who emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 29 last night, also celebrated the special holiday.

"Happy Father's Day to all those who give everything for the family," he wrote on Twitter.

Feliz Día del padre a todos esos que dan todo por la familia 🙏🏽❤️ — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 20, 2021

Latory Gonzalez, the girlfriend of UFC welterweight Mike Perry, thanked 'Platinum' on the occasion of Father's Day.

The two reportedly broke up in May of this year, however, Perry hasn't commented on his relationship with Gonzalez since.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also shared a fantastic illustration of himself and his daughter Samirah.

Former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley spent time at home with his kids to celebrate the occasion.

'The Chosen One' is set to challenge Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 28 later this year.

Jorge Masvidal also greeted his fans with a Happy Father's Day message.

'Gamebred' hilariously shared his interview with Chase Hooper, where pretended to be Ben Askren's son.

Ahead of his fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns also had fun with his kids on Father's Day.

Vicente Luque celebrated his first Father's Day today. His wife, Carolina Silveira, gave birth to a baby girl last month.

Screenshot courtesy: @carolsilveira via Instagram

Here's how UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos and UFC women's bantamweight Raquel Pennington celebrated the occasion.

Happy Father’s Day

I’m so blessed to have this two boys in my life, they are so important to me and they make everything make sense. Things that no any money can buy, things that is really important in life, LOVE.I love you so much my boys. Hiago and Adan pic.twitter.com/fBnO9bGDcV — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) June 20, 2021

Happy Fathers Day to these special men in my life ❤️ as well as all the fathers out there and the mothers who pulled a double! pic.twitter.com/PA5sw0qzPE — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 20, 2021

