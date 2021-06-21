"Wish he was still among us" - UFC stars celebrate the occasion of Father's Day

Several UFC fighters took to their social media to celebrate the occasion of Father's Day.
Some paid emotional tributes to their fathers, while others uploaded throwback photos.
Here is how UFC stars celebrated Father's day
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recalled the memories of his late father.
'The Predator' posted a picture of his dad, which was taken in 1984. Ngannou's father was notorious for fighting in the streets of Cameroon.
He divorced his wife when Ngannou was six years old.
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier uploaded a throwback picture of himself standing alongside his father.
The 42-year-old noted that his family was lucky enough to spend time with him.
Fifth-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson wished his followers a Happy Father's Day and made sure to appreciate the mothers who fulfill a father's role.
Marlon Vera, who emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 29 last night, also celebrated the special holiday.
"Happy Father's Day to all those who give everything for the family," he wrote on Twitter.
Latory Gonzalez, the girlfriend of UFC welterweight Mike Perry, thanked 'Platinum' on the occasion of Father's Day.
The two reportedly broke up in May of this year, however, Perry hasn't commented on his relationship with Gonzalez since.
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also shared a fantastic illustration of himself and his daughter Samirah.
Former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley spent time at home with his kids to celebrate the occasion.
'The Chosen One' is set to challenge Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 28 later this year.
Jorge Masvidal also greeted his fans with a Happy Father's Day message.
'Gamebred' hilariously shared his interview with Chase Hooper, where pretended to be Ben Askren's son.
Ahead of his fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns also had fun with his kids on Father's Day.
Vicente Luque celebrated his first Father's Day today. His wife, Carolina Silveira, gave birth to a baby girl last month.
Here's how UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos and UFC women's bantamweight Raquel Pennington celebrated the occasion.
