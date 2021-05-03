Did Mike Perry end his relationship with girlfriend Latory Gonzalez?

Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez have reportedly parted ways. The UFC welterweight posted a video to his Instagram story, suggesting that Gonzalez had "left" him.

Perry and Gonzalez gave birth to a baby boy in January 2021. The duo started dating each other in 2020, almost a year after Perry split with his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson.

On Saturday, 'Platinum' uploaded an Instagram story where he thanked UFC middleweight Rodolfo Viera for showing him a stretching technique. Perry subsequently added that Gonzalez decided to leave him:

"I know a stretch that seems to work. I never forgot it. He (Rodolfo Viera) changed my life with that stretch. And also, my girlfriend left me, so I'm just out here wandering," said Perry.

Mike Perry going through it and it looks like Latory left him pic.twitter.com/e505ULTJJK — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 2, 2021

Earlier today, Mike Perry posted a picture of himself and Gonzalez on Instagram.

"I don’t want to see your smile dim. I want the best for you. Sunshine, water and time will prove a bright & beautiful blossom," the caption read.

While the reason behind the pair's separation is unclear, the MMA community speculates that it may have something to do with Perry's reluctance to move out of Miami. Gonzalez has not yet publicly addressed her current relationship status with Perry.

Latory Gonzalez was a part of Mike Perry's corner in the UFC:

After Latory Gonzalez got into a relationship with Mike Perry, she was frequently seen in the latter's corner during his UFC fights, the first of which came against Mickey Gall in June 2020. Gonzalez was also in Perry's corner for his next fight opposite Tim Means.

The 28-year-old has a knack for wrestling, having competed in collegiate tournaments in the U.S. She was also an avid boxer but decided to give up on the sport to shift her attention toward wrestling.

Apparently, Gonzalez was an acquaintance of former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. Perry once claimed it was Jones who introduced him to Gonzalez.

Mike Perry is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. Emerging victorious only once in his last five bouts, Platinum is on the verge of being cut from the promotion.