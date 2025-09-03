"With Islam, I am not sure" - Javier Mendez makes bold Khabib Nurmagomedov claim that Islam Makhachev might not achieve

Javier Mendez recently spoke out about a feat that Khabib Nurmagomedov could have accomplished, however, he is unsure about Nurmagomedov's close friend and training partner Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is scheduled to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 15. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Mendez was asked if Makhachev was aiming for a third UFC belt by moving up to the 185-pound weight class. The MMA coach responded by expressing his belief in Nurmagomedov's abilities, claiming the former champion could have become a three-division champion.

''The guy I thought they could have done it easily was Khabib, with Islam, I am not sure. And I'm not sure what Islam wants either. And I know Khabib had the ability, but Khabib didn't want that either. So, combination of both right? So I don't know what Islam wants. I know Islam wanted the welterweight fight for legacy. So I know that, once I can talk to him more at length as you know if things go well for us, what he would want to do then I can can see...if you ask me what I think then maybe I can say what I think and but I don't know what [Makhachev] wants.''

He continued:

''Well, what I think is, [Makhachev] defends the title at welterweight and see how he feels there and if he feels strong and comfortable then I'll play it in the air. But I think he needs to stay at welterweight and defend it a few times there.''

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (15:36):

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena would be a tough matchup for Islam Makhachev

During an interview with Kamil Gadzhiyev last month, Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his admiration for Jack Della Maddalena, who is set to make his first welterweight title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

The Dagestani legend anticipates the 170-pound title matchup to be a tough fight:

''Judging by his skills, his technique, his striking, and the way he defends against wrestlers, because he's fought wrestlers. Ramazan [Emeev] wrestles well, Gilbert Burns wrestles well, Belal Muhammad wrestles well. He's fought guys with long reach, [Kevin] Holland, for example. He's fought wrestlers, strikers and physically strong guys. He's passed every test, 9-0 UFC champion, and he trains with the same team that prepared [Alexander] Volkanovski for Islam. Putting all that together, I see a very dangerous opponent." [H/t: CBS SPORTS]

