With USADA gone, does Islam Makhachev's IV controversy concern Alexander Volkanovski? The Aussie answers

Alexander Volkanovski's City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker infamously leveled accusations of cheating against Islam Makhachev following their UFC 284 title clash. These allegations centered on Makhachev's suspected use of intravenous (IV) injections to rehydrate after an arduous weight cut leading up to the fight.

Volkanovski had hinted at Makhachev's IV use earlier, and under USADA regulations, IV usage exceeding 100 mL within a 12-hour window is banned without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), potentially resulting in a two-year suspension.

However, Makhachev's co-manager, Rizwan Magomedov, and Ali Abdelaziz refuted the allegations, attributing them to Alexander Volkanovski and his team's disappointment with the outcome.

Expand Tweet

However, most recently, it came to light that the UFC has severed ties with the United States Anti-Doping Agency and is creating its own drug-testing program in a feud that also involved UFC star Conor McGregor.

The premier MMA organization also sent a legal letter to USADA, demanding a retraction and apology for a strong statement it issued regarding the end of the deal.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Ariel Helwani highlighted the latest developments, inquiring about any apprehensions the Australian may have regarding the possibility of Makhachev's IV usage ahead of UFC 294. Volkanovski replied:

"I'm staying away from all that. I've just got a job to do and we'll just settle it. I don't care. I'll just pack my skills but I will not get into that."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (16:30):

Khabib Nurmagomedov reflects on first Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently offered insights into the first fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

With Charles Oliveira's unexpected withdrawal from UFC 294, Volkanovski seized the opportunity to seek redemption against Islam Makhachev on short notice. In a recent episode of the 'Anatomy of a Fighter' documentary series, Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledged that Makhachev's victory in the first bout was clear-cut and not surrounded by controversy. He stated:

"First fight, it was very good, very competitive fight but we know and they team know we win unanimous decision. It was not even split decision, it was unanimous decision...'Volk' was looking good on that fight but he lose, and he knows, his team know, and all world know he lose."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Expand Tweet