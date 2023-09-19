"Won every belt there is to win" - Tyson Fury details ambitious bucket list of what lies ahead after boxing

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is currently preparing for what should be one of the biggest fights of 2023.

October 28 will see ‘The Gypsy King’ travel to Saudi Arabia to face off with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match, although his title will not be on the line.

Tyson Fury is widely expected to beat ‘The Predator’, who has never boxed professionally before. The big question, then, is what might come next for the heavyweight legend.

Many boxing fans will be hoping that once he deals with Ngannou, ‘The Gypsy King’ will finally face off with Oleksandr Usyk in a fight to once again unify the heavyweight titles.

Fury, of course, previously held the unified titles from 2015 to 2016. Recently, promoter Bob Arum claimed that a fight between the Englishman and ‘The Cat’ is once again on the table.

However, judging by a recent interview with Fury, the chances of seeing him fight Usyk may well be slim.

Via reporter Michael Benson, ‘The Gypsy King’ has been quoted as saying that his future goals involve him reaching the top of the Forbes list for highest-paid athlete, and to make a Hollywood movie.

Fury also stated that he has “completed the game” in the ring – suggesting that his time as an active fighter might soon be coming to an end.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – What did ‘The Gypsy King’ say about ‘The Predator’ and his physique?

Tyson Fury is all set to face off with Francis Ngannou in a 10-round bout in Saudi Arabia on October 28, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is widely favored to win easily.

This is largely because former UFC champ Ngannou has not boxed professionally before, despite his reputation as one of MMA’s most fearsome knockout artists. One area that Ngannou arguably does have Fury beaten in, though, is in terms of his physique.

‘The Predator’ is renowned for his rippling muscles, while ‘The Gypsy King’ alarmed some fans with his shirtless appearance at a recent media event with Ngannou.

In a recent interview, though, Fury claimed that Ngannou’s muscles will actually be to his detriment in the ring, claiming that ‘The Predator’ will not be able to last the distance.

