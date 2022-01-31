Stephen Thompson shares wholesome throwback posts involving Chris Weidman - He would beat me up and make me watch his kids

Stephen Thompson took to Instagram to share a throwback post with Chris Weidman. 'Wonderboy' shared some pictures along with Weidman and his kids as well as one where he was babysitting the kids. In the caption, Thompson joked that Weidman would beat him up and make him take care of his kids:

"A throw back to when @chrisweidman would beat me up and then make me watch his kids🤣 #nanny #nannylife #mma #ufc #igdaily #igers," Thompson wrote.

Weidman reacted to the post by saying "good times".

Weidman and Thompson have known each other for a very long time and are close friends as well as training partners. Thompson's brother Tony is also married to Weidman's sister, making them brothers-in-law.

Following Weidman's horrific leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261, 'Wonderboy' showed his support for the former middleweight champion and claimed he'd definitely make a successful return to the octagon:

"He's coming back. As a fighter, I know he's thinking the same thing: 'I'm coming back with a vengeance, man,'" Thompson said.

Chris Weidman weighs in on potential octagon return

Chris Weidman is hoping to return to the octagon again if his recovery works out well. He broke his leg against Hall back in April last year and has undergone two surgeries for the injury. Now that his leg is starting to heal, Weidman is mulling a potential return to the cage.

Having said that, he also explained that he'll only continue fighting if he feels like he can get back to the levels he was performing at prior to the injury. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Weidman said:

"Nothing’s going to break me. I’ll just keep moving forward. If at the end of the day, I’m in the gym and as I’m as good as the doctors say I’m going to get and I can’t do anything that I used to be able to do, I’m not going to fight. If I think I can be the best in the world, and I can do what I need to do with this leg, then I’m going to fight."

