Wondergirl Poses in Superbon Singha Mawynn's Trunks

Kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn had Muay Thai and MMA fighter Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak pose in his trunks.

Wondergirl shared this post on Instagram:

This post got some attention from ONE fighters and fans. 'Wondergirl' used heart emojis in the caption, while the champion Superbon commented with heart-eyed emojis. Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex commented in Thai, and said:

"Hmmm, nice pants."

The comment prompted a response from 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, who said in Thai:

"Isn't the person wearing it pretty?"

'Wondergirl' is a Muay Thai-based fighter who won national titles in Thailand before debuting in ONE Championship. Most recently, she transitioned to MMA and earned a round-one armbar submission victory at ONE 157. She is a dangerous striker and holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. She will likely fight again later this year.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is BACK!



Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com "Wondergirl"is BACK!Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut "Wondergirl" 🇹🇭 is BACK!Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut 💪#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/KoQUpjFWVC

Superbon Singha Mawynn has had a few incredible years in kickboxing. He defeated former GLORY Kickboxing champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Next, he earned a headkick knockout victory over K-1 MAX champion Giorgio Petrosyan. Most recently, he dominantly defeated GLORY and K-1 champion Marat Grigorian.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance!



@ONEChampionship | #ONEX HE HAS DONE IT!Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance! HE HAS DONE IT!Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance!@ONEChampionship | #ONEX https://t.co/OVgfbBobfp

Superbon's next fight will be later this year against ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov in 2022

The kickboxing world champion will likely be back later in 2022 to defend his title against featherweight tournament champion Chingiz Allazov. The two high-ranking fighters used to train together and will now meet in the ONE circle.

Superbon was asked how he feels about his upcoming opponent, Allazov. Speaking with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, the kickboxing champion said:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... Everyone knows me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Watch the interview below:

Chingiz Allazov defeated Sittichai in the finals of the kickboxing Grand Prix and said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that this is a better win than defeating Superbon.

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon... Me and my team said maybe that me Superbon [is an] easier fight. The fight with Sitthichai is more hard than Superbon."

Listen to the interview below:

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov will face off later this year for the undisputed ONE kickboxing featherweight world championship.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo



K-1 World GP champion Chingiz Allazov destroys Samy Sana (49 KOs) to advance to the semi finals of the ONE Super Series GP.



What an absolute shocker!!!K-1 World GP champion Chingiz Allazov destroys Samy Sana (49 KOs) to advance to the semi finals of the ONE Super Series GP. #FirstStrike What an absolute shocker!!!K-1 World GP champion Chingiz Allazov destroys Samy Sana (49 KOs) to advance to the semi finals of the ONE Super Series GP. #FirstStrikehttps://t.co/1DHj4ZDNco

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far