'Woodley's not much different than Askren' - Stephen A. Smith's take on Jake Paul's next fight may split opinion

Jake Paul's recently announced boxing match with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has left Stephen A. Smith unimpressed.

According to Smith, unlike Logan Paul, who is set to face Floyd Mayweather on June 6, Jake has been picking fights against neophyte boxers. The ESPN journalist recently fired shots at 'The Problem Child' for trying to build a padded record by avoiding formidable opponents.

"I know...you have to ease into this. But at some point, you have to fight a real boxer, Jake. You have to fight someone with some muscle memory in the sport. Not somebody like Woodley, who is a UFC fighter and a mixed martial artist. Woodley is not much different than Ben Askren. He is certainly a better puncher; but he is not a boxer," said Stephen A. Smith.

"I'm not impressed" - Smith blasts Jake Paul for agreeing to fight Tyron Woodley next

Stephen A. Smith isn't wrong. Jake Paul has amassed a perfect 3-0 pro-boxing record fighting non-boxers. In his first fight, the YouTuber traded blows with AnEsonGib, a fellow social media sensation.

Paul then fought a basketball player, Nate Robinson, who did not have any combat sports experience whatsoever. Paul's third and most recent victory came against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, who was primarily known for his grappling in MMA.

However, considering that Jake Paul is keener on prizefighting than building a legacy, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the former Vine star is carefully treading his way in the boxing world. Signed under the Showtime banner, Jake is set to rake in millions for his bout with Tyron Woodley on August 28.

That said, Stephen A. Smith has opined that Jake needs to fight a 'real' boxer to legitimize his boxing career. According to Smith, whether a pro or amateur, the younger Paul has to challenge someone with boxing credentials down the line.

"I'm not impressed, not one bit. While Logan Paul is taking fights way over his head, getting in the ring with boxing royalty like Floyd Money Mayweather, risking a beatdown for the ages, Jake Paul is going the opposite direction; the complete opposite direction. Fighting non-boxers," added Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith's reaction to Jake Paul's upcoming matchup seems accurate. While Jake has drawn much-needed attention to boxing, the Ohio native needs to fight experienced professional boxers to validate his striking prowess.

At some point, you need to fight a real boxer, @JakePaul! pic.twitter.com/wu0yi26NEL — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 1, 2021

