"World really is changing for the better" - Fans react to Jake Paul announcing Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes on his Mike Tyson fight card

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to fight this summer with an attention-grabbing contest being added to the event.

Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes will test their skills against one another inside the ring on July 20 in Texas' AT&T Stadium. Goyat has an 18-4-2 record as a pro while Nune's boxing record stands at 2-2-1 as a professional.

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes is a battle between two international stars who represent India and Brazil, respectively. The announcement of the contest on X, via Paul himself, drew out many reactions from fans who built up a tweet thread thereafter.

Check out Jake Paul's announcement of Goyat vs. Nunes below:

@_HorribleGamer_ said:

"What a clown show, Winderson I'd [is] a potential star, and he's facing another opponent who's stronger than him. Basically using him [as] a promotional punching bag. This Jake vs. Tyson card lost so much potential to be like 10x bigger."

@Razdanmanik stated:

"Jake posting in Hindi. World really is changing for the better."

Check out more reactions by fans below:

[Images Courtesy: @jakepaul tweet thread on X]

Fights added to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card so far

The 27-year-old Jake Paul taking on the 57-year-old Mike Tyson is set to headline the event on July 20, but the rest of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card seems like it's fleshing out more every few days.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 is set to go down and follows up from their initial contest which was called the fight of the year in 2022. Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion and defends her gold against the undisputed featherweight queen in Serrano. Taylor looks to go up 2-0 in this series while the former seven division champion Serrano looks to tie up the series at one win apiece.

Darren Till vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is another intriguing fight set to go down on this event. The former UFC welterweight title challenger will make his gloved boxing debut against Chavez Jr. who is a former WBC middleweight champion. Both men are returning from lengthy hiatuses from competing and looks to be a fight no one could have seen coming.

Ashton Sylve vs. Floyd Schofield is a clash between a pair of undefeated prospects that will transpire on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Sylve vs. Schofield sees an 11-0 combatant clash take on a 17-0 fighter as someone's undefeated record has got to go in the coming months.