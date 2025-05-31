“Would be fun” - Superlek hyped up for the super fight possibilities between Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang, Nabil Anane

Superlek is interested in rematches against Rodtang, Nabil Anane, and Jonathan Haggerty.
Two months ago, Superlek's reign of terror in ONE Championship ended due to a unanimous decision loss against Nabil Anane. The disappointing performance started earlier in the week when the Thai superstar was stripped of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title due to missing weight.
At 29 years old, Superlek is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers in the promotion, giving him plenty of opportunities to bounce back later this year.
While speaking to the South China Morning Post, 'The Kicking Machine' had this to say about potential opponents for his next fights:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Rodtang and Nabil I think that would be fun and would be new. Haggerty versus Nabil - that would also be new, I think it would be entertaining. And also like Rodtang and Haggerty, they have met already, so I think they would be like entertaining in another way."
Superlek defeated Rodtang in an instant-classic non-title Muay Thai bout in September 2023. A year later, 'The Kicking Machine' captured the bantamweight title with a 49-second knockout win against Jonathan Haggerty.
Superlek failed to defend the bantamweight Muay Thai strap before being stripped and suffering a loss against Nabil Anane.
Watch Superlek's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:
Superlek focused on recapturing ONE Muay Thai gold
Superlek has several options for his next fight. The Thai superstar is focused on one goal: recapturing the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a trilogy bout against interim title holder Nabil Anane.
During the previously mentioned interview, 'The Kicking Machine' had this to say about going after the strap he recently lost:
"Yes, of course, it's the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."
Superlek introduced Nabil Anane to ONE Championship in his promotional debut in June 2023. The Thai superstar defeated Anane by first-round knockout, showing the latter's drastic improvements when he won their rematch.
Watch the entire rematch between Superlek and Anane at ONE 172 below: