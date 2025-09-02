"Wow he’s on the Jake Paul juice," "Sean is jealous lol" - Fans react as Sean Strickland claims Ateba Gautier’s shredded physique was photoshopped

Sean Strickland, jokingly accusing UFC middleweight Ateba Gautier of photoshopping their recent picture together, has fans buzzing, with a few even suggesting 'Tarzan' is jealous of the Cameroonian's enviable physique.For context, 'The Silent Assassin' recently posted a picture of the pair in training. Strickland, out of a camp, seemingly looked a bit softer compared to his fellow 185-pounder.As per a post by Championship Rounds on X, as the picture started doing rounds on social media, the former champion jokingly accused Gautier of photoshopping the image, writing:&quot;This photo was edited. Crazy, he put his body on mine. Technology. You can't believe anything these days.&quot;Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:Suffice it to say, fight fans didnt not let 'Tarzan's' sly jibe slide and hit back with their thoughts and opinions.@Iamnoble6 wrote:&quot;Sean is jealous lol.&quot;@LudisCharta chimed in:&quot;Wow, he’s on the Jake Paul juice! Look at all that water retention.&quot;@booquefus commented:&quot;F**king fat lard a**e has band kid humour and he is pushing 40.&quot;@LeftistLunatics wrote:&quot;BWAHAHAHA HeavyWeight @SStricklandMMA said what?&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XStrickland was last seen in action during his UFC 312 unanimous decision loss to former champion Dricus du Plessis. 'Tarzan' is currently facing a suspension from MMA after hitting a fighter during a recent Tuff-N-Uff event.According to UFC fighter Veronica Hardy, Strickland is presently coaching women's MMA as part of his deal to reduce his six-month suspension period.Sean Strickland teases UFC return timelineSean Strickland is serving a six-month suspension from MMA after punching Luis Hernandez at Tuff-N-Uff 145 in June. However, 'Tarzan', believes he can return to active competition by the end of the year.Strickland was present cage side to corner Mile Hunsinger for his fight against Hernandez. After Hernandez secured a submission win, the fighter seemingly mocked his opponent's corner. Enraged by this, the UFC star rushed into the cage and threw punches at the fighter, leading to the suspension and a $5,000 fine.However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission gave the fighter an option to reduce his sentence by attending anger management classes. Now in a post on X, 'Tarzan' has shared a potential timeline for his UFC return:&quot;December.....Vegas...... Get me on that card! My suspension will be up in November.&quot;