WWE's Triple H joins the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg conversation in major plot twist 

The Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg saga continues to grow as more famous personalities jump aboard the hype train. The tech moguls have been going back and forth in recent months over a potential cage fight, the idea of which stemmed from an irrelevant online spat about Meta's new venture, Threads.

UFC president Dana White subsequently claimed to have spoken to both parties and confirmed that they are both 'dead serious' about fighting each other. Several UFC superstars like Georges St-Pierre and Israel Adesanya have since pledged their alliances to one of the two billionaires to help with their training camps.

Former WWE superstar Triple H has now become the latest to join the fray, seemingly siding with Elon Musk. Triple H noted there is a striking resemblance between his signature DX Chop celebration and Musk's new name for Twitter, X. The WWE veteran wrote on Twitter:

"Say the word, @elonmusk . I know a thing or two about making an X sign."

Triple H's comment came in response to a tweet from Musk where claimed to have picked 'WWE' as his fighting style for the potential Zuckerberg clash. Musk wrote:

"Am going with @WWE as my fighting style"

Mark Zuckerberg offers a date, Elon Musk stalls

Mark Zuckerberg is clearly the more conditioned mixed martial artist out of the two, judging by the Meta CEO's physique in recent pictures posted alongside Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Zuckerberg has also amassed competition experience, picking up gold and silver in a jiu-jitsu tournament last year.

Not unexpectedly, Zuckerberg appears keener on the matchup than Elon Musk, whose only legitimate combat sports experience is a self-proclaimed throw against a sumo wrestler, resulting in eight years of backache. The Meta CEO recently offered Musk a potential date for their matchup.

Zuckerberg wrote:

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Elon Musk stalled the matchup citing the possible need for surgery before it can take place. The Tesla chief wrote:

"Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

