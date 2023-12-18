“X is where it’s at” - Conor McGregor’s coach "contributes" to Elon Musk for “spending billions” to save “diversity of thought”

Conor McGregor's coach recently opened up about his the importance of X since Elon Musk purchased the platform and imposed his own changes.

The former two-division UFC champion's longtime coach at SBG, John Kavanagh, took to his X account, where he weighed in on their current subscription-based model in order to get verified on the platform. He mentioned that he initially was critical of it but has since changed his stance and credited Musk for using his own resources to ensure freedom of speech.

Kavanagh wrote:

"Went ahead and paid for verification. didnt want to do it because I thought it was something that was 'earned' but seeing how everything is going I now see it as a tiny contribution to someone who spent billions to save the only platform where 'diversity of thought' is still allowed. instagram's for posers, facebook for your parents....X is where its at."

Conor McGregor's coach then continued by encouraging his followers to be open to hearing opposing views rather than ignoring others who may not share their beliefs on certain topics and issues. He mentioned that it's important to broaden their thought process but stressed not to consume themselves with the platform, writing:

"Get out of your 'bubble', follow some people you don't agree with and expand your mind. finally don't confuse X with real life either, don't get lost here arguing with NPCs. life is beautiful, live it."

It will be interesting to see whether other MMA coaches follow the advice that Conor McGregor's coach shared and follow others on the platform that they don't necessarily agree with.

Conor McGregor reveals what is one of his proudest achievements

Conor McGregor has achieved a great deal of success and has broken many financial records during his MMA career.

'The Notorious' recently took to his X account, where he revealed what one of his proudest achievements has been. He mentioned that as a proud Irishman, winning the UFC championship and having the flag on the title was a highlight for him, writing:

"Mr. Ireland. One of my proudest achievements as Mr. Ireland, was securing our nations flag on the coveted @ufc belt. There are only 8 country flags on the belt. They signal the 1st 8 countries that won ufc gold. I done it for Ireland! UP THE IRISH! IRISH FOREVER!"

