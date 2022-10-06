“I was looking for a KO” - Xiong Jing Nan disappointed for not getting a finish against Angela Lee

Xiong Jing Nan took the series lead over cross-divisional rival Angela Lee in the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner on Friday night. It was a spectacular showing between both women who battled it out three years removed from their last meeting.

When it was all said and done, ‘The Panda’ emerged victorious, scoring a unanimous decision victory over the atomweight queen to retain her strawweight world championship. While the two ladies went to war for the full 25-minutes, Xiong nearly ended things early, putting Lee on the ropes in the opening moments of the contest.

Lee was able to survive the first five minutes and stood her ground from that point on. However, it wasn’t enough for the judges to move past that dominant showing by Xiong Jing Nan in the opening minutes and her excellent counterpunching throughout the contest. Following the victory, ‘The Panda’ shared her frustration in not getting the finish but believes the performance shows that she has evolved as a fighter since she last stepped into the circle with Lee in 2019.

“I’m actually not pleased with my performance tonight. I was looking for a KO but I didn’t get it. I could have gotten a finish. But it’s great to fight this new version of Angela. It’s the best way to show that I’ve also reached a new level.”

Xiong Jing Nan wants a fourth showdown with Angela Lee

After securing a win over Angela Lee in their critically acclaimed trilogy bout at ONE on Prime Video 2, fans immediately began to wonder what was next for both fighters. While Angela Lee has options at atomweight, the picture is not quite as clear for Xiong, who has essentially cleaned out every viable contender in the strawweight division. That leaves one glaring option: a fourth with Angela Lee.

With the two having fought three times, Xiong takes the series 2-1, but at this point, ‘The Panda’ has put her title on the line twice while Lee has only put her atomweight title up once. Given her win over Lee, Xiong could easily lobby for a fourth bout; from the sounds of it, that’s what she plans to do.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference following her main event victory, Xiong shared interest in meeting Lee once again.

“Only my team and I know what I had to go through to prepare for this fight. Again, the audience here has a different opinion, but look, I’m always prepared. I’m ready for another fight with Angela Lee, whether it’s kickboxing, or it’s MMA. Let’s go. I want to also thank Angela Lee. Thank you for this spectacular match. I really enjoyed fighting this evolved, better version of you.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far