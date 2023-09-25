"Y'all paying me n***a money" - Rampage Jackson shockingly accuses major MMA promotion of racist payscale and fight fixing

Former UFC champions Quinton Rampage Jackson and Tyron Woodley, have recently been vocal critics of UFC CEO Dana White, shedding light on previously undisclosed instances of alleged discrimination they encountered during their time in the organization.

During a recent episode of the JAXXON podcast, Rampage Jackson notably recounted a conversation with White in which he informed the UFC boss about an injury he had sustained prior to his fight against Ryan Bader in Japan in February 2012.

Despite his immense popularity in Japan, Rampage decided not to withdraw from the bout and went ahead to fight with the injury, ultimately losing by a unanimous decision.

In a startling revelation, Jackson also leveled accusations against PRIDE Fighting Championship (Pride FC), citing a racially biased pay scale and even making shocking claims of fight fixing during his time competing in the organization. Despite his status as one of the most prominent American stars in Pride FC, he was earning a meager $30,000 per fight, while other fighters were reportedly earning between $200,000 and $300,000 per bout. Rampage Jackson said:

"Back in Pride, them motherf**kers were making $200-300k cash, money... They were paying me $30,000 bro. I was their biggest star from America besides Kevin Randleman and Mark Coleman. I went back and told them, 'Y'all paying me n***a money. What the f**k?"

Rampage Jackson added:

"I didn't feel any loyalty to them, so I started talking. I started saying too much. I talked about when I fought [Kazushi] Sakuraba, how they offered me $1000 more for taking a dive."

Quinton Rampage Jackson reveals Nate Diaz's undisclosed injury in boxing bout against Jake Paul

In the aftermath of Nate Diaz's boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul in August, Quinton Rampage Jackson shed light on the speculation about the extent of Diaz's injuries.

Paul secured victory over Diaz with a unanimous decision, scoring 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92 on the scorecards. Though Diaz displayed his characteristic grit and determination, it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, who was present at the event, shared insights from a post-fight encounter with Diaz on his Jaxxon Podcast show. He revealed:

"I went into the locker room later, I don't know if he said this to the press, but he was injured. He had a pulled muscle in there. And I can tell, I said 'Man, what's wrong with you,' because one of his pecs was smaller than the other. 'Oh man, I got a f***ed up pinched nerve in my back.'"

