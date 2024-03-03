"Yacht has wallet" - Fans react as Katie Price and James Arthur grace Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor announced that Katie Price and James Arthur made appearances at his Black Forge Inn.

Across his MMA career, McGregor has established himself as arguably the biggest superstar in combat sports history. The former two-division UFC champion took the money he made from fighting and continued to secure generational wealth by investing in various business opportunities.

One of McGregor’s most successful businesses has been the Black Forge Inn, a well-known pub in Dublin, Ireland. The high-end venue has featured many celebrities making appearances over the last few years, including most recently model Katie Price and singer James Arthur.

Conor McGregor announced the latest celebrity appearances on Twitter by saying:

“Katie price Jordan is in the house now and James Arthur after party tonight. the black forge rules. Drop in say hey, all welcome, bring wallet”

Fans took to the comment section with various reactions, including the following:

“Yacht has wallet”

“I wouldn’t advertise that bike being there..Probably drive away customers”

“Bro I wish I was In Ireland I would eat black forge for breakfast lunch and dinner”

When did Conor McGregor last fight in the UFC?

Conor McGregor last fought in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. At the end of round one, McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury, ending the fight and beginning a lengthy recovery process for the former two-division UFC champion.

Since then, McGregor has overcome a treacherous recovery spanning two years. ‘The Notorious’ attempted to return in 2023, but he was deemed ineligible by USADA, postponing his next fight to 2024.

McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler in his highly-anticipated return bout. With that said, it’s unclear when he will fight again, as his public statements haven’t matched up with the UFC.

‘The Notorious’ has recently claimed he wants to fight again as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Dana White revealed a more realistic timeline is a fall return, with a chance of McGregor never coming back due to the financial success he’s acquired.