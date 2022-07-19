"He had the opportunity to face me" - Yair Rodriguez calls Alexander Volkanovski out for ducking him

Yair Rodriguez was denied a highlight reel win over Brian Ortega when his opponent was forced to quit after dislocating his shoulder. But 'El Pantera' is hoping Alexander Volkanovski will face him anyway, since the champion refused to do so before.

During a new interview on The MMA Hour, Rodriguez recounted how Volkanovski had his choice of featherweight contenders to face when Max Holloway pulled out of their UFC 273 fight. Rather than fight Yair Rodriguez, Alexander 'The Great' chose 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung instead. Rodriguez said:

"From the top five, he had the opportunity to face me before, and he decided to fight 'Korean Zombie.' That's why I was upset, because he could fight me, being the No. 3, he decides to fight 'Korean Zombie,' who was No. 4. And from the top five, I'm one of the guys he hasn't fought ... I think I would do a great job against Alexander Volkanovski, hopefully he gets better and decides to take this fight with me."

While Rodriguez's win over Ortega was marred by a freak shoulder injury suffered by 'T-City,' he still feels like he's done enough to warrant a title fight. 'El Pantera' said:

"I think I deserve a title shot. It was in the conversation before, 'You'll be right there.' Now what happens next, I don't know. I have to talk to the UFC and see what they want to do, what they have to offer. I've fought almost everybody in the top five already, from 'Korean Zombie' all the way down to number one contender, I've already fought everybody but the champion. So I think if someone really deserves this opportunity for a title shot, it's me."

Watch Yair Rodriguez discuss what's next for him after his UFC Long Island win below:

Dana White likes the idea of Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for an interim title

Dana White returned from vacation to kick off the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, and he shared his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega ending just four minutes into the fight due to a shoulder injury suffered by 'T-City.'

“It sucks. It sucks. It’s a rough sport and these things happen. And it looked like it was shaping up to be a great fight so, you know, these things are going to happen. What are you going to do? It sucks.”

Asked if the UFC planned on immediately rebooking Rodriguez vs. Ortega, White said probably not because Ortega might need shoulder surgery. That leaves Rodriguez in a bit of an odd space. He's already fought everyone in the featherweight top five. And champion Alexander Volkanovski is going to be out for a while due to surgery as well.

One member of the press suggested Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for an interim featherweight title. White replied:

"You’re asking if [an interim title fight between Rodriguez and Emmett is] a possibility? I like it. I don’t hate it.”

Watch Dana White discuss the Rodriguez vs. Ortega fight below:

