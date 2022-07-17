Who won the UFC fight last night (16th July 2022)?

In an anti-climatic end to an exciting fight card, Yair Rodriguez emerged victorious over Brian Ortega at UFC Long Island after 'T-City' dislocated his shoulder in the very first round.

The singular round of action seemed to be laying the foundation for an electric fight. Ortega pushed forward while Rodriguez connected with lightning-quick strikes.

Both Mexican natives are known for their durability and toughness, and fans were looking forward to the war, however, the fight came to a screeching halt in an unfortunate manner.

The two fighters displayed utmost respect for each other in the aftermath of the fight, with Rodriguez even offering to run it back with Ortega once the former title challenger makes a full recovery. They spoke about hopefully having a rematch for the title in the future.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



Yair Rodriguez to Brian Ortega in Spanish post fight.



“Hopefully next time we see each other it’s for the title. … I hope you recover quickly.”Yair Rodriguez to Brian Ortega in Spanish post fight. #UFCLongIsland “Hopefully next time we see each other it’s for the title. … I hope you recover quickly.”Yair Rodriguez to Brian Ortega in Spanish post fight. #UFCLongIsland https://t.co/uOkbFARS09

In the co-main event, Amanda Lemos beat Michelle Waterson-Gomez via submission owing to a guillotine choke. The first round lacked excitement for the fans, who resorted to booing and flashing cell phone lights to amuse themselves.

However, the second round saw a quick finish by the Brazilian. 'Amandinha' secured the tap inside two minutes of round two and will likely replace her opponent in the top ten of the UFC's strawweight rankings.

MMA UNDERGROUND @theUG “All of the lights” out for Lemos vs Waterson-Gomez here at “All of the lights” out for Lemos vs Waterson-Gomez here at #UFCLONGISLAND 🎼 “All of the lights” out for Lemos vs Waterson-Gomez here at #UFCLONGISLAND https://t.co/VQeqYpuJA3

Li Jingliang, who was dominated by Khamzat Chimaev in his last outing, recorded an impressive TKO victory against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

After faking a takedown attempt, the Chinese welterweight connected with a crisp right cross, and a couple of follow-up shots were enough for the referee to stop the fight. 'The Leech' improved his UFC record to 10-5 with this win and his overall record to 19-7.

MMA TIME @MMA__TIME #UFCLongIsland ] LI JINGLIANG ASSOME MUSLIM SALIKHOV

] LI JINGLIANG ASSOME MUSLIM SALIKHOV [#UFCLongIsland 🚨] LI JINGLIANG ASSOME MUSLIM SALIKHOV ‼️https://t.co/PsBxNhhj3A

The flyweight bout between Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji won 'Fight of the Night' honors, and rightly so. After an exciting first round, Sumudaerji exploded on Schnell in the second, connecting with some massive shots.

In a true testament to the unpredictability of MMA, Matt Schnell managed to survive the onslaught and turned the tables by choking his opponent out cold. Fans were thoroughly entertained throughout the fight, which lasted less than ten minutes.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 🏾 Matt Schnell just pulled off one of the best comebacks you will ever witness. What a fight Matt Schnell just pulled off one of the best comebacks you will ever witness. What a fight👏🏾 https://t.co/ZJ37DPDfXn

Shane Burgos won a majority decision over Charles Jourdain in their featherweight contest. The judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, and 28-28 in Burgos' favor. This exciting contest could've likely won FOTN honors as well. Both fighters are known for their power and toughness, and fans were not disappointed.

Although Jourdain rallied in the final round and put on a spectacle, he found himself on the wrong end of the decision at UFC Long Island, which left many fans frustrated.

HANK @HenryTheETH Jourdain is such a fun watch Jourdain is such a fun watch https://t.co/WgjzHsU4Ib

The main card opener saw Miesha Tate make her flyweight debut against former title challenger Lauren Murphy. 'Lucky' thoroughly dominated 'Cupcake' and took home a unanimous decision win over three rounds, with the scorecards reading 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in her favor.

Although this may have halted her plans to face UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate was all class after her loss.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez full card results

Main Card

Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega via TKO (injury) (4:11 of Round 1)

Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via submission [guillotine choke] (1:48 of Round 2)

Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (4:38 of Round 2)

Matt Schnell def. Sumudaerji via submission [triangle choke] (4:24 of Round 2)

Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano def. Dalcha Lungiambula via KO (0:28 of Round 2)

Ricky Simon def. Jack Shore via submission [arm-triangle choke] (3:28 of Round 2)

Bill Algeo def. Herbert Burns via TKO (retirement) (1:50 of Round 2)

Dustin Jacoby def. Da-Un Jung via KO (3:13 of Round 1)

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Dwight Grant via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Emily Ducote def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far