Yair Rodriguez's suspension reportedly caused by failing to provide information on the USADA app

UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez has been suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The fighter has failed to complete his whereabouts information with the agency, leading to his suspension.

Yair Rodriguez has been suspended six months due to a whereabouts violation, USADA announced Thursday.



Rodriguez failed to fill out whereabouts information or was not available when sample collectors arrived three times over a 12-month span, leading to the suspension. pic.twitter.com/AdQPqlCoY0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2020

The USADA announcement comes after UFC president Dana White comments that Yair Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC) would not fight for the foreseeable future. White's remark created speculation over why the promotion would leave the former TUF Latin America champion out of its plans since Rodriguez displayed consistent performances.

"We didn't announce it, I don't know why we didn't, but yeah, I don't know what the deal is," White said gravelly. "It's none of my business what's going on there. So when it comes out, it comes out. It's none of our business, none of the UFC's business. When they figure it out, they'll let us know."

ESPN's Ariel Helwani says that Yair Rodriguez had difficulties with updating and filling in the USADA app. The UFC even has a special section in their website dedicated to instructing fighters on how to use and update their whereabouts on the USADA app, alongside other information regarding the tests.

"When you see a whereabouts suspension two scenarios come to mind: either the fighter was really bad at updating the app or was hiding something and didn't want to get tested. My understanding is Rodriguez's case is the former. He just wasn't good at updating the app, I'm told," Helwani reported.

When you see a whereabouts suspension two scenarios come to mind: either the fighter was really bad at updating the app or was hiding something and didn’t want to get tested. My understanding is Rodriguez’s case is the former. He just wasn’t good at updating the app, I’m told. https://t.co/cPYY3Baj36 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2020

USADA stated that Yair Rodriguez failed to update the information and was unavailable for testing at locations provided in his 'Whereabouts Filings' on three different occasions.

"He accrued a Whereabouts Failure in each of the first three quarters of 2020. The accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period constitutes a policy violation under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy," USADA officials stated.

Yair Rodriguez was due to fight Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC Fight Night 175 in August, but was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury. Since the Mexican fighter's ban can take as long as six months, the UFC will likely link Magomedsharipov to face 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Advertisement

What is a 'whereabouts' violation, and why it matters for the UFC?

Whereabouts information is data that has to be sent to the anti-doping agency by athletes who compete in any American sporting event. The information submitted by the athletes consists of dates, times, and locations. It allows USADA to locate athletes for out-of-competition testing.

According to the USADA website, whereabouts is 'an important part' of its testing program. It has 'the ability to test athletes without any advance notice in an out-of-competition setting.'

Athletes can be tested randomly at any day of the year and do not have a cutoff period where tests are not carried out. The regulatory agency assumes that the requirements are not simple or convenient to be done, but are essential to guarantee an effective anti-doping program.

Naturally, failing to submit this information can cause trouble to athletes, as it is the case with UFC Yair Rodriguez. Jesse Ronson and Nick Diaz are other UFC fighters to have recently received the same suspension."The World Anti-Doping Code requires that athletes comply with Whereabouts and testing obligations, and failure to comply with an obligation will result in a Whereabouts Failure."