"You allowed a stranger to tie you up?" - Michael 'Venom' Page cracks up at Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious interaction with Uber driver

Michael 'Venom' Page erupted in laughter upon learning about Nina-Marie Daniele's uproarious exchange with an Uber driver.

Daniele, known for her unorthodox approach to interviewing, recently recounted an absurd story from a ride with an Uber driver. During her commute, the driver boldly proclaimed his mastery of Kung Fu and offered lessons in a public park, offering her a rope from his dashboard and challenging her to attempt an escape. To the MMA reporter's astonishment, the driver stepped out of the car and proceeded to demonstrate the infamous one-inch punch technique.

Page appeared both perplexed and thoroughly entertained by Daniele's story, prompting him to inquire:

"So you tied yourself up? So, you allowed a stranger to tie you up? Hmm... Your survival instinct is amazing. This guy was an Uber driver... Was it all women? He used to tie up? He is a genius."

Check out the interaction between Nina-Marie Daniele and Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Daniele became a well-known figure in the MMA world as a content creator for the UFC, Her unique way of interacting with fighters has brought her both praise and criticism, making her even more famous.

The former Playboy model started making MMA content in June 2022 with an interview with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Nina-Marie Daniele acts as matchmaker for Michael 'Venom' Page's next bout

Michael 'Venom' Page made his highly-anticipated promotional debut at UFC 299, held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, last weekend.

The former Bellator fighter left a lasting impact in the octagon, showcasing his complicated striking prowess as he outperformed Kevin Holland to secure a unanimous decision win. Shortly after his performance, the Englishman debuted at the 13th spot in the UFC's welterweight rankings.

Following his victory against a formidable striker like 'Trailblazer', Page has sparked the imagination of the MMA community, with even Nina-Marie Daniele pondering a potential matchup against another renowned striker, Stephen Thompson.

The 35-year-old MMA reporter chimed into UFC's Instagram post about 'Venom' and commented:

"We need MVP vs WONDERBOY!!!"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

