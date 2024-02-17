Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to fan edit of Tom Aspinall's alleged NSFW question to the MMA influencer

Nina-Marie Daniele recently responded to a fan-made edit of a part from her interview with Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall engaged in a conversation with Daniele, famously known as 'Nina Drama', leading up to his championship bout against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last November.

Renowned for her unconventional interviewing style, marked by fearlessly presenting amusingly unconventional questions to MMA fighters, Daniele found herself caught off guard by the Englishman's unexpectedly NSFW inquiry.

In the midst of their interview, Aspinall abruptly interjected and urged that he had a question for her:

"Have you ever been fi**ered by an MMA fighter before?"

Daniele was completely baffled by the question and initially had difficulty comprehending it. After she responded with a no, the UFC interim heavyweight champion asked:

"What would it take?... I've seen some really weird questions on your Instagram, so I'm just going to throw one in there."

Check out the conversation between Tom Aspinall and Nina-Marie Daniele below:

Expand Tweet

An Instagram account with the username @devanhughes_ recently shared a montage video created using the NSFW segment of the conversation between Aspinall and the MMA reporter.

Check out the video below:

The video prompted a comment from well-known MMA content creator Papi Gio:

"Making an edit out of this is crazy 💀💀💀 @ninamariedaniele"

'Nina Drama' replied:

"@papiigiio this is wild wtf."

Credits: @devanhughes_ on Instagram

Following the viral spread of the interview clip on social media, numerous MMA enthusiasts voiced their criticism towards Aspinall for posing the explicit question to Daniele. She subsequently stepped forward and addressed the issue on X last November. Daniele uploaded a video accompanied by a caption that stated:

"I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and see all the crazy, weird questions my followers ask me."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Expand Tweet

When Nina-Marie Daniele clapped back at Twitter MMA influencers

Nina-Marie Daniele voiced her disapproval of purported Twitter (now X) MMA influencers. She expressed her dissatisfaction on X, rebuking a particular set of MMA figures.

The 35-year-old MMA content creator criticized these influencers for garnering attention through ridicule of fighters and organizations, cautioning that such conduct could jeopardize their professional connections. She wrote:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe, but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy, and it shows."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Expand Tweet