"You beating him means nothing" - Dillon Danis reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson getting sanctioned as professional fight

Dillon Danis launched a scathing attack on Jake Paul in light of recent developments about his upcoming fight.

Paul is set to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson in a bizarre matchup on July 20. The pairing has been heavily criticized due to the massive age gap as Tyson will be 58 years old at the time of the fight. Additionally, Paul has received a lot of backlash for opting to fight another combat sports legend who is well past his prime.

It was recently announced that the Texas Department of Licencing and Regulations will classify the fight as a sanctioned, professional fight. Paul took to X following the announcement and wrote:

"What ya'all going to say now?"

Replying to Paul's post, Danis highlighted the age gap between 'The Problem Child' and Tyson while taking a stinging jab at Paul's loss against Tommy Fury:

"He's 60, walks with a cane when he's not ina wheelchair. In reality, you beating him means nothing. Fight someone your age again, oh yeah, I forgot. You'll lose, lol."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Danis has had a tense relationship with the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake. The feud has resulted in several unpleasant episodes on the internet and in real life. While Logan Paul's dominant performance against 'El Jefe' in their October 2023 boxing match appeared to have ended the rivalry, it has continued to simmer.

Dillon Danis' sustained attack on Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson

Jake Paul gained prominence in the influencer boxing circuit by defeating aging MMA veterans like Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and most recently, Nate Diaz.

While Paul has reiterated his goal to become a boxing world champion and defeated professional boxers in recent outings, the criticism for fighting over-the-hill fighters has been the main point of criticism against him.

Dillon Danis highlighted the age of Paul's opponents in one of the social media posts with pictures of Askren, Silva, and Mike Tyson in order of their biological age to mock 'The Problem Child'.

See the post below:

While announcing the fight against Tyson on his social media accounts in March, Paul labeled it as 'the biggest fight of the 21st century'. In response to the post, Danis attempted to strike down Paul's claim, drawing attention to the age gap between the competitors by mentioning Tyson's year of birth:

"You're fighting someone who was born in 1966. Have some shame."

