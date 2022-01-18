"You can't bet against somebody who can put your lights out with a jab" - Cody Stamann gives his prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Cody Stamann has weighed in on the upcoming title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

In an interview with Sherdog, 'Spartan' talked about 'The Predator's presence in the gym and the devastating power he possesses in his hands.

"I mean Francis, I train with the guy every day, I see him in the gym. He's a hard worker, he's well prepared for this fight and that man can literally touch you and you got to sleep. I've seen him hurt so many people in the gym but he's honestly a terrifying human being like, you can't bet against somebody that can put your lights out with a jab. You know what I mean? He's literally knocking guys out with a jab. That's like a punch that's supposed to set up the big shot... he's hitting guys so hard with his left hand and they're going out."

Stamann added that he doesn't see a way for Gane to avoid Ngannou's shots all night and win the heavyweight clash on January 22.

"I don't think anybody's putting too much money on Ciryl Gane... Can he beat Francis Ngannou? I mean, it only takes one shot... I don't see how he keeps up with Francis."

Catch Sherdog's full interview with Cody Stamann below:

'Spartan' is scheduled to face off against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 270. Stamann is currently on a two-fight skid in the UFC. With that in mind, this fight will be a chance for him to turn things around.

Francis Ngannou is currently the underdog ahead of the UFC 270 main event

Ciryl Gane is currently being hailed as the favorite for the heavyweight showdown on January 22. The bookmakers have the French fighter as a -150 favorite.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is a +130 underdog, according to the bookmakers.[via DraftKings].

This is not the first time 'The Predator' has been a betting underdog in a fight. After suffering two back-to-back losses against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis, the Cameroonian entered his rematch against Curtis Blaydes and his clash with Cain Velasquez as the underdog.

He won both contests via first-round knockout.

Ngannou has 16 wins as an MMA fighter, all of which have come via finishes. Gane, on the other hand, is undefeated with a 10-0 record.

