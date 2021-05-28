"You cannot buy respect!" - Michael Bisping predicts how Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 will play out

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face each other for the third time in the main event of UFC 264. Ahead of the trilogy fight, UFC commentator and analyst Michael Bisping has predicted how the bout is likely to play out.

While Bisping gave Dustin Poirier a slight edge based on their most recent outing, he also warned that Conor McGregor must not be underestimated at any cost. When asked about a possible outcome, the former UFC middleweight champion told Helen Yee:

"Who knows? They both knocked each other out, they both have tremendous skills. You know, I think because of the momentum, because of the recent knockout maybe a lean towrds Dustin (Poirier). But you can never underestimate Conor McGregor, as we know. And he's a very wealthy man, he's got untold riches but the one thing you can't buy is a UFC championship. And we know that Conor holds his fighting ability and his fighting reputation dear to his heart."

Michael Bisping respects Conor McGregor for stepping up to fight

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA history, and the Irishman has achieved celebrity status over the years. According to Michael Bisping, very few fighters with McGregor's social and economic capital would ever step inside the octagon again. Bisping lauded Conor McGregor for holding his fight reputation dear and also predicted that it would be a motivating factor for the Irishman. Bisping further added:

"So while most people that have all these riches, maybe wouldn't push themselves or play themselves, as I said for Conor, he holds his reputation as fighter just as high as he holds his bank account, I would assume. Maybe not quite as high, maybe a little bit less, I don't know, his f***ing back account is through the roof, let's be honest. But the point I'm saying is he's gonna be motivated for this fight, because you cannot buy respect, you gotta earn it. And the way he earns it is going out and beating Dustin Poirier. I respect what Conor's doing, you gotta respect Dustin as well. It's gonna be a tremendous fight and it could go either way."

Who are you favoring in the fight between 'Notorious' and 'The Diamond'? Sound off in the comments!

