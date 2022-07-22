"You can counteract that with Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Darren Till" - Michael Bisping laughs at fan notion that British UFC fighters are overlooked for humble personalities

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently responded to a fan's question by hilariously invoking the names of his compatriots Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, and Darren Till.

He waxed lyrical about their tendency to be particularly outspoken and larger than life. Bisping recently conducted an interview with Tom Aspinall ahead of the heavyweight's UFC London clash against Curtis Blaydes. During their interaction, they were seen responding to questions from fans.

One particular fan wondered whether the humble nature of British fighters in the UFC affected their scope for opportunities to compete against greater competition and grow in the promotion.

The fan name-checked multiple fighters, including Leon Edwards, who has had a painstakingly slow rise to a shot at divisional gold. He is currently inching closer to his first title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The opportunity arrived years after he made his debut in the promotion back in November 2014.

Bisping issued a concise response to the fan, asking him to consider British fighters like Pimblett, McCann and Till as the polar opposites of the fighters he listed in his question:

"You could counteract that with Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Darren Till, no offense to him."

Catch Michael Bisping and Tom Aspinall's full interaction below:

Paddy Pimblett hilariously shrugs off a handshake with Jordan Leavitt

UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett is currently hurtling towards a fight against Jordan Leavitt, who recently went viral for his unorthodox post-fight celebrations of twerking inside the octagon. The action is set to unfold at the O2 Arena in London.

The duo recently came face-to-face after stepping off the scales at the pre-fight weigh-ins. They approached each other with ear-to-ear grins on their faces, suggesting that their beef may have been resolved.

However, towards the end of their face-off, Pimblett offered to shake Leavitt's hand before pulling it back and laughing in his face, leaving 'The Monkey King' surprised.

He subsequently went on to urge the fans to cheer louder and celebrate enthusiastically before making his way off the stage.

Check out the footage of Paddy Pimblett's interaction with Jordan Leavitt below:

'The Baddy', in the build-up to their fight at UFC London, vowed to finish Leavitt in the first round of their clash. Whether he will make good on his promise is something that fans will find out on Saturday.

