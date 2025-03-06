“You can't compete against experience” - Denis Puric believes Superlek’s fight knowledge trumps Nabil Anane’s sheer size

Denis Puric believes Nabil Anane's only advantage against Superlek is his height.

Anane captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo on January 24.

As a result, the 6'4" bantamweight has an opportunity to become the undisputed world champion when he faces Superlek on March 23 at ONE 172.

During an interview with ONE, well-respected flyweight striker Denis Puric had this to say about Superlek vs. Anane 2:

"Just the height, man. Superlek's just got so much experience, man. He's a veteran fighter. I think it’s just the height. Everything else, I think he's got it in the bag. You can't compete against experience, you can't talk against it in any way."

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout between Superlek and Nabil Anane goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Two undisputed world title fights are also scheduled for ONE 172: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA) and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing.

ONE 172 will showcase two interim world title matchups - Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing) and Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing).

Denis Puric believes Superlek shouldn't change much from first fight against Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane's ONE Championship debut was against Superlek in June 2023. Superlek emerged victorious in the flyweight bout at ONE Friday Fights 32, defeating Anane by first-round knockout.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Denis Puric had this to say about Superlek needing to fight the same way as his first meeting with Anane:

"[Superlek, he needs to] just fight the way he fought the last time. Man, he knows what to do. I think he's got to go to the body because there's no point of f**king going to the head."

Nabil Anane has evolved since his first fight with Superlek, winning six consecutive bouts and permanently moving up to bantamweight.

Meanwhile, Superlek has established a historic run recently by defeating Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), Kongthoranee, and Jonathan Haggerty.

At ONE 172, Anane looks to make history by ending Superlek's 11-0 promotional run in Muay Thai to become an undisputed world champion.

