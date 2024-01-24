"You’d lose to both" - Dillon Danis' reaction to Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison fight announcement invites hate from fans

Dillon Danis laughed at the Holly Holm vs. Kyla Harrison fight announcement, and fans roasted him in the comments section.

Dillon Danis is a former Bellator fighter but has not fought in the cage for years now. He last fought in a boxing match against Logan Paul and got dominated by the YouTuber-turned-boxer for the entire fight and eventually lost.

When ESPN posted the fight announcement for Holm vs Harrison, the Jiu-Jitsu expert reacted to it with a laughing emoji.

Here's what the fans had to say to him:

"@dillondanis what are you doing on here? Dylan lol do you always have to comment? I'm going to follow you wherever you go. You troll you need to meet your match. I am him lol"

One user stated:

"@dillondanis you’d lose to both these chicks"

Another user stated:

"@dillondanis this man trying his best to stay relevant"

One user poked fun at the fact that Danis is not in the UFC:

"@dillondanis they signing this bum and not you wtf"

Another user claimed a non-ranked fighter could beat Danis:

"@dillondanis here's the thing I'm going to be honest. A non-ranked lightweight contender in the UFC can beat your a**. That's just facts man. Go home and cry on Connor's lap."

Take a look at the reactions:

Comments on the post

Dillon Danis reacts to Sean Strickland losing his fight against Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland fought Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 with his middleweight title on the line. The American was unable to defend his belt and ended up losing to the South African fighter via split decision. The fight was very closely contested, and many fans believed Strickland was robbed. However, Dillon Danis did not feel the same way and had a three-word reaction to the fight:

"F**k Sean Strickland."

Take a look at the tweet by Dillon Danis:

Expand Tweet

Strickland spoke out following his loss, claiming that a headbutt from Du Plessis caused a cut in his eye, which was bleeding profusely during the fight. The former champion claimed he did not want to use that as an excuse to stop the fight, so he soldiered on, and he did not regret what he did, although he believed he had done enough to secure the win.

Many fighters and UFC president Dana White himself believed Strickland won the fight. Joe Rogan was another such name who had the same opinion of the fight.