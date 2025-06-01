"You'd make more money working in a Walmart" - Sean Strickland drops bitter truth on why UFC signs more Dagestani and Brazilian fighters

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland has given his opinion on why the UFC hires more Dagestani and Brazilian fighters over American fighters.

In a recent conversation with Adin Ross, 'Tarzan' said that the problem with the UFC is that they don't pay enough to American fighters. As a result, the majority of the roster consists of non-English-speaking individuals and is predominantly foreign. Strickland said:

"The problem the problem with the UFC dude, they don't pay guys sh*t, so like the reason why you've seen everybody in the roster are... Jose and whatever Brazilian name is because the UFC doesn't pay anybody money. So I think what you're gonna have is an entire roster filled with just foreigners... It's fun to go watch two fu**king Dagestani cavemen fight, but at some point, they are not American."

He added:

"They don't have American beliefs, they don't have American ideals. So at some point when the whole fu**ing roster doesn't speak English because the UFC is so fu**ing cheap and not paying anybody anything. They pay the top 5 pretty good, but they don't pay like you'd make more money working in a Walmart for a year."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland calls out Jake Paul

Sean Strickland most recently lost to champion Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312. Strickland also broke his nose during the fight. Presently, being on the sidelines, Strickland has called out Belal Muhammad. Elsewhere, Israel Adesanya has also called out 'Tarzan' for a rematch.

However, in a recent live stream with Adin Ross, 'Tarzan' called out Jake Paul. Strickland believes he can make more money fighting Paul than he would in his entire UFC career.

"What I need to do is go f*cking beat up Jake Paul. I'd make more money f*cking up Jake Paul than I would my entire UFC career. How f*cked up is that?"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments in the second clip below:

