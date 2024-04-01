  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "You don’t hear the real story" - Dana White highlights flaws in narrative about his biggest "$3 million" betting setback

"You don’t hear the real story" - Dana White highlights flaws in narrative about his biggest "$3 million" betting setback

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 01, 2024 16:15 GMT
Dana White often indulges in high-amount gambling [Image credits: fronto on YouTube]
Dana White often indulges in high-amount gambling [Image credits: fronto on YouTube]

UFC CEO Dana White recently criticised a video that is doing the rounds on the internet which features him telling a gambling story.

The video, uploaded by an instagram account named @kombatiq, is an edited clip from his appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast where he shared how he lost $3 milion in one night while gambling.

In the edited clip, White can be seen speaking about how he thought he lost $80,000 one night but the actual amount turned out to be $3 million:

"So, one night, I'm over there at the Rio. I go over there with some buddies and we got one of the suites. We have some dinner, we start drinking. Having a good time and I make my way to the Thai Limit Room. We start gambling and I end up leaving and going home that night and I lost like 80 grand. The host over there calls me and says, 'Hey Dana, Are you coming back? Do you still need the room that you guys had?' [Dana said], 'I don't need the room but don't get too comfortable with my f**king 80 grand. I'm coming back for it.' Dead f**king silence on the other hand of the phone and he's like, 'Dana, you lost $3 million last night... You made us call the GM of the hotel and you started calling him a f**king p*ssy.'"

One thing that is mentioned in the original podcast video but not in the edited clip is that White was drinking at the time of gambling.

The 54-year-old took issue with the altered video, saying that it did not tell the complete story:

"When people steal the content like this and edit it, you don't hear the real story. Just watch the actual podcast instead of this bulls*it."

Check out a screenshot of Dana White's comment below:

Dana White reacts to an edited video of him telling gambling story
Dana White reacts to an edited video of him telling gambling story

Check out Dana White's comments from the Lex Fridman podcast from the 1:13:25 mark below:

youtube-cover

How did Dana White get banned from gambling at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas?

UFC CEO Dana White's gambling habit is well-known among MMA fans. The 54-year-old has won huge amounts of money while betting at casinos.

One such instance happened during his visit to the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. According to White, he won a whopping sum of $1.6 million, which resulted in him getting banned from the place.

Check out White sharing the story from the 7:55 mark below:

youtube-cover

The Feritta brothers, former owners of the UFC, later came to own the Palms Casino, which resulted in White being allowed to play there again.

Poll : Do you think Dana White's transparency about his setbacks helps or hurts his public image?

Helps

Hurts

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?