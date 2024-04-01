"You don’t hear the real story" - Dana White highlights flaws in narrative about his biggest "$3 million" betting setback

UFC CEO Dana White recently criticised a video that is doing the rounds on the internet which features him telling a gambling story.

The video, uploaded by an instagram account named @kombatiq, is an edited clip from his appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast where he shared how he lost $3 milion in one night while gambling.

In the edited clip, White can be seen speaking about how he thought he lost $80,000 one night but the actual amount turned out to be $3 million:

"So, one night, I'm over there at the Rio. I go over there with some buddies and we got one of the suites. We have some dinner, we start drinking. Having a good time and I make my way to the Thai Limit Room. We start gambling and I end up leaving and going home that night and I lost like 80 grand. The host over there calls me and says, 'Hey Dana, Are you coming back? Do you still need the room that you guys had?' [Dana said], 'I don't need the room but don't get too comfortable with my f**king 80 grand. I'm coming back for it.' Dead f**king silence on the other hand of the phone and he's like, 'Dana, you lost $3 million last night... You made us call the GM of the hotel and you started calling him a f**king p*ssy.'"

One thing that is mentioned in the original podcast video but not in the edited clip is that White was drinking at the time of gambling.

The 54-year-old took issue with the altered video, saying that it did not tell the complete story:

"When people steal the content like this and edit it, you don't hear the real story. Just watch the actual podcast instead of this bulls*it."

Check out a screenshot of Dana White's comment below:

Dana White reacts to an edited video of him telling gambling story

Check out Dana White's comments from the Lex Fridman podcast from the 1:13:25 mark below:

How did Dana White get banned from gambling at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas?

UFC CEO Dana White's gambling habit is well-known among MMA fans. The 54-year-old has won huge amounts of money while betting at casinos.

One such instance happened during his visit to the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. According to White, he won a whopping sum of $1.6 million, which resulted in him getting banned from the place.

Check out White sharing the story from the 7:55 mark below:

The Feritta brothers, former owners of the UFC, later came to own the Palms Casino, which resulted in White being allowed to play there again.

