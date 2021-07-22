"You don’t want no smoke!" - Gilbert Burns blasts Nate Diaz for criticizing him and dares him to accept his challenge

Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz have long shared animosity on social media, with both taking jibes at each other on multiple occasions. Burns has now added to the online feud with his recent comments on Twitter.

Gilbert Burns accused Diaz of ducking him, while labeling the Stockton native a 'fake **s gangster'.

The #2-ranked welterweight contender also advised Diaz to refrain from mentioning him in further comments while deliberately avoiding the fight.

"That’s what I thought @NateDiaz209 you don’t want no smoke! So don’t say my name anymore b*tch a*s fake gangster! So many losses you have already! And your teammates that I already beat knows what I would do to you! Keep playing smart and save"

That’s what I thought @NateDiaz209 you don’t want no smoke! So don’t say my name anymore bitch ass fake gangster! So many losses you have already! And your teammates that I already beat knows what I would do to you! Keep playing smart and save https://t.co/Rfazhhl9QQ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

'Durinho' continued the onslaught by claiming that he could outperform Diaz in all aspects of MMA.

Gilbert Burns also slammed Diaz's 21-13 professional record and went on to post pictures of the Stockton native getting bashed inside the octagon.

Nate Freaking smart he knows I Would destroy him anywhere the fight goes! 🧠👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Levels to the losses🤣🤣 so many 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤣

Keep the good work @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/1QkjBNWPjS — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Gilbert Burns' renewed jibes came in response to a recent tweet from Nate Diaz where he seemingly dismissed the idea of fighting the Brazilian.

I’d rather fight the guy who knocked you guys out 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 21, 2021

Gilbert Burns called out Nate Diaz at UFC 264

Gilbert Burns has been persistent in his callouts to UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

Burns did not miss out on the opportunity after his recent victory over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264.

While claiming not to be chasing the fight, Gilbert Burns accepted that fighting Diaz was a lucrative option. When asked about the fan-favorite as a potential opponent, Burns said in the post-fight presser at UFC 264:

“For sure. Easy fight, easy money. For sure I’d fight Nate any day of the week. It’s not in my plans right now. I don’t think he deserves to fight me right now. I’m No. 2 in the world right now. But he’s a big fight, he brings a lot of eyes, a lot of fans. Why not?” Burns said.

“But he just came from two losses, and the two losses that he had, those two guys lost to the guy that beat me (Usman). The two losses were to Masvidal and Edwards, Kamaru beat both and I lost to Kamaru. So there’s not much he can say about it. I kind of try to keep the respect to these OG guys in the UFC. But at the end of the day, this guy has so many losses that I would fight him for sure. But I’m not chasing that fight, I’m chasing that belt.”

