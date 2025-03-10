"You should focus more on training" - Nina-Marie Daniele claps back at 'Nina Drama curse' claims from Diana Belbita after Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss

Nina-Marie Daniele responded to Diana Belbita claiming the 'Nina Drame curse' affected Alex Pereira at UFC 313.

Ad

On Saturday, March 8, Pereira's light heavyweight title reign ended due to a unanimous decision loss against Magomed Ankalaev.

There were various reactions to the UFC 313 main event, including slight objections to the judges' scorecards. Other fans and analysts were happy for Ankalaev's life-changing accomplishment.

Meanwhile, UFC women's flyweight fighter Diana Belbita reacted on X with a joke about Daniele making content with Pereira before UFC 313:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We have a new curse. Nina Drama curse . #UFC313"

Ad

Trending

Daniele, a well-known content creator in the MMA community, responded with the following message:

"I respect you as a fighter so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate. You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best"

Ad

Check out her comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belbita made her UFC debut in October 2019, losing her first two fights against Molly McCann and Liana Jojua.

'The Warrior Princess' has since fought Hannah Goldy (unanimous decision win), Gloria de Paula (unanimous decision loss), Maria Oliveira (unanimous decision win), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (unanimous decision loss), and Molly McCann (first-round submission loss).

Diana Belbita responds to Nina-Marie Daniele calling her out

Nina-Marie Dianele clearly wasn't happy with Diana Belbita claiming there's a "Nina Drama curse."

Ad

Following Daniele's response, Belbita apologized for the misunderstanding by saying this on X:

"God No. It’s a joke. I have nothing against you. I like you and I like watching your work. I’m also one of the people that think your work is not easy at all. My apologies if I upset you. Definitely just a joke"

Ad

Check out Diana Belbita's response below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 5, Belbita will return to the octagon during a fight night event inside the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old looks to end a two-fight skid when she takes on Dione Barbosa in the preliminary portion of the event.

Barbosa holds a 1-1 promotional record after fighting twice in 2024 against Ernesta Karackaite (unanimous decision win) and Miranda Maverick (unanimous decision loss).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.