"You should not forget the real BMF" - Khamzat Chimaev's training partner makes bold prediction for potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash

Khamzat Chimaev’s training partner has made a statement about the highly anticipated potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash.

Topuria has cemented his legacy in the UFC featherweight division by knocking out Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski in his last two outings. He decided to transition to lightweight and in 2025, the same was announced by UFC CEO Dana White.

'El Matador' also chose to vacate his featherweight strap in pursuit of the UFC lightweight gold. Topuria’s next opponent is not set yet. However, the Georgian-Spaniard has called out the UFC lightweight champion several times. 'El Matador' seems confident about dethroning Makhachev.

A potential Makhachev vs. Topuria bout could be in the making for UFC International Fight Week 2025. However, several MMA fans and analysts want 'El Matador' to first fight a ranked lightweight before facing the champion for the gold.

Meanwhile, Makhachev could move to welterweight to complete his double- champion aspirations. Hence Topuria’s next bout, if chalked with Makhachev, depends on many factors.

'Borz’s' training partner Guram Kutateladze, in a recent interview with Inside Fighting weighed in on a potential Makhachev vs. Topuria superfight in June and said:

"I think it’s gonna be one of the greatest fights if not the greatest in UFC history. So time will show and we will see, but I’m not doubting a second Ilia 'El Matador' Topuria that he gonna go and do his job and get a second belt too. Third belt excuse me… You should not forget the real BMF."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s training partner Guram Kutateladze's comments below (12:43):

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly in the works for UFC 318

At UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis defended his UFC middleweight gold in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland. Du Plessis has expressed interest in fighting 'Borz' who is potentially next in line for the title, after submitting former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Reportedly, the UFC is planning a potential Du Plessis vs. Chimaev bout for UFC 318. A popular MMA page on X, shared the same news earlier this year, in a post captioned:

"BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Khamzat Chimaev will be allowed to fight in the United States with his fight against Dricus Du Plessis expected to be scheduled for as early as #UFC318 in July"

