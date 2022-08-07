"You fu**ing better love that woman!" - Fans react to Dee Devlin getting tattoo of Conor McGregor's name on her stomach

Conor McGregor's fiance Dee Devlin has gotten the Irishman's name tattooed on her stomach.

Devlin recently uploaded a post on Instagram showing off the tattoo while professing her love for her longtime partner in the caption.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans of the couple could not hold back their feelings and let their thoughts be known in the comments section of the post.

Many congratulated the two and said they were great together. One user asked McGregor to take the next step and marry Devlin.

However, not everyone had a positive take on the Instagram post. Some accused the Irishman of having affairs with other women while being engaged to Devlin.

Check out a compilation of some of the comments below:

Fans react to Dee Devlin getting a tattoo of McGregor's name

McGregor and Devlin have been together for more than a decade and are parents to three children - Rian, Croia and Conor Jack Jr.

Devlin has supported McGregor throughout his MMA career. She also manages the business side of things for the Irishman.

In an interview with VIP magazine in 2013, McGregor shared the first time he spoke with his future fiance.

"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub. I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."

Dee Devlin reacts to Conor McGregor's entry into Hollywood

News broke recently that Conor McGregor will enter the world of acting soon. 'The Notorious' is set to feature in a remake of the 1989 cult classic film 'Road House'. Jake Gyllenhall will play the lead role in the film.

Sharing her reaction, Dee Devlin uploaded a post on Instagram hailing McGregor as a "movie star."

McGregor's venture into Hollywood does not mean that the Irishman is done with MMA. 'The Notorious', through his spokesperson Karen J. Kessler, stated that fighting was still his number one priority.

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Here’s a statement from his spokesperson Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: https://t.co/sDyXrw8guG

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far