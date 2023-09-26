"You going get this guy hurt" - Ali Abdelaziz issues threatening response after Colby Covington insults his star MMA clients

Colby Covington is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 296 after nearly two years of inactivity when he faces Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. 'Chaos' recently called out Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming both are scared of him, prompting a response from mixed martial arts manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Speaking to James Lynch on his YouTube channel, the No.2-ranked welterweight discussed a potential face-off with the lightweight champion, stating:

"He's a big-little guy that cuts all that weight to get the advantage 'cause he's scared to fight real men like me... He's tried to ride the coattails of Khabib's success and what he was able to accomplish and he's not Khabib. It's not the same thing. Khabib was scared of me. He didn't want to come up to welterweight 'cause of me so, even his daddy knows it's not smart to come up to welterweight."

Abdelaziz caught news of his comments via a tweet from MMAFighting, responding that the publication will be the reason Covington gets hurt, stating:

"You going get this guy hurt if you guys will continue to publish this type of articles"

While Covington believes that Makhachev is afraid of him, he will need to capture the welterweight title in order for the bout to make sense. 'Chaos' has previously challenged for the welterweight title twice, with one attempt coming during Nurmagomedov's reign as lightweight champion, however, he has been unsuccessful in both attempts to claim the belt.

Belal Muhammad predicts how Colby Covington bout would unfold

Belal Muhammad has been calling Colby Covington out for quite some time. The No.3-ranked welterweight recently mocked 'Chaos' for going nearly 2000 days without a win over an active fighter before sharing how a bout between the two would play out, stating:

"This is exactly how it’ll go…. I will literally walk him down the whole fight punching him in the face then he’ll get uncomfortable and shoot his weak double leg then I’ll stuff his head ..he’ll pull guard I’ll push his face away then stand up .. he’ll start butt scooting toward me then I’ll laugh and make him stand then after I’m bored punching him in the face I’ll head kick him then laugh over his unconscious body"

While Muhammad wanted the opportunity to face Covington in a title eliminator, the latter was given a title opportunity. It remains to be seen if a bout between the two will happen down the line, particularly if 'Chaos' is able to capture the welterweight belt.