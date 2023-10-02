"You got my leftovers" - When Floyd Mayweather clapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for bragging about Conor McGregor knockdown

When Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns in the octagon at UFC 229, few fans expected 'The Eagle' to score a knockdown against the Irishman. However, that's precisely what happened.

The Dagestani sent 'The Notorious' to the canvas as he unloaded a devastating overhand right on the Dubliner during the second round of their historic clash. Later in round four, the sambo maestro closed out the show, submitting McGregor via neck crank.

Despite Nurmagomedov's unique achievement, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., who had already TKO'd the Irishman in a 2017 boxing match, was unimpressed with the Dagestani.

Expand Tweet

Talking to TMZ Sports in 2018, 'Money' clapped back at the fighter for bragging about the knockdown, saying:

"I saw in an interview, he said when he hit Conor McGregor, he knocked Conor McGregor down. He said I didn’t knock him down. OK, Khabib. You got my leftovers. Whoop-dee-do." [h/t The Guardian]

Both Mayweather and Nurmagomedov are undefeated in their respective sports. Although there were once rumblings about the duo facing each other in the ring, the matchup never materialized.

McGregor, meanwhile, has been out of action for over two years due to a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in 2021. The Irishman is expected to make his UFC return in a fight against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler sometime in 2024.

When Floyd Mayweather called Conor McGregor a "knockoff version"

When Floyd Mayweather took on Conor McGregor in 2017, the pugilistic legend closed out the fight in style, scoring a 10th-round TKO against the UFC superstar. So, naturally, 'Money' sees himself levels above the MMA maestro in boxing.

During a segment of Cold as Balls with Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart, the former world-champion boxer threw a sly dig at 'The Notorious', calling him a knock-off version of him:

"He's the caucasian Floyd Mayweather, you know. He is a knock-off version but... He is a hell of a knock-off version... [but] I do [have a level of respect towards him]. I take my hat off to him. He a dog."

Catch Floyd Mayweathr's comments about Conor McGregor below:

Although both McGregor and Mayweather have time and again teased a possible second meeting between the duo, nothing has come to fruition.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates