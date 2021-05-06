'You can't hold me here' - Anderson Silva tells old rival Chael Sonnen about swapping the UFC for boxing

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's legendary rivalry was a key piece in the early foundations of MMA reaching mainstream audiences. The elite middleweight's put on two exhilarating performances in the octagon, with Silva eventually coming out the victor on both occasions.

However, both men appear to have since buried the hatchet. Sonnen has retired and is now a prominent member of MMA media. Silva continued fighting in the UFC up until 2020 when he was released by the UFC following a (T)KO loss to Uriah Hall.

Silva's Transition To Boxing

Silva is now set to follow the path that Ben Askren recently took, transitioning into the sport of boxing. He is set to face off against Julio Ceser Chavez Jr. in a unique event hosted by Toscano Boxing Promotions, titled Tribute to the Kings. The event takes place on June 19th and will be held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

An Interview Between Former Rivals

Sonnen recently interviewed Silva to discuss the upcoming boxing bout, as well as Silva's release from the UFC. There was some early concern as to whether UFC president Dana White might attempt to stop Silva from fighting again after he stated that it would be "disgusting" should another promotion book the former champion.

However, Silva was able to depart from the UFC in peace and under his own terms. He stated the following to Sonnen:

"When I take my last fight in the UFC, Dana talked to me. And asked me to sign something about this is my last fight in the UFC. And I say ok, but.... you can't hold me here. This is my last fight. When this is finished it's done, it's done. That's it."

Now a free agent, Silva expressed joy and relief at the prospect of being free to take on a unique opportunity to transition over and box Chavez Jr. He said:

"I'm so happy, Chael. I'm so happy because when the people asked me about this fight, I'm surprised. Because I'm in Brazil. I'm just visiting my family, my parents in Brazil. And when the people call me and say are you ready for a fight, boxing.... I say yeah I can do that."

Whilst Silva may well be primarily known for his prowess inside the MMA octagon, he was quick to remind Sonnen that he does also have a history in the sport of boxing.

"I practice boxing in Brazil a lot. Ametuer boxing in Brazil for many many years. And I box professional too. I have two professional fights in boxing."

The full interview between Sonnen and Silva can be seen below: