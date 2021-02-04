'You know we are gonna do it a third time' - Dustin Poirier on a possible trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has hinted at a possible third duel with Conor McGregor. The two lightweight contenders recently had their rematch at UFC 257, where Dustin Poirier knocked out the Irishman in the second round.

'The Diamond' and 'The Notorious One' first duelled in 2014, when a much more explosive Conor McGregor needed less than two minutes to send Dustin Poirier to the canvas after a sequence of punches to the head.

Now in an unaddressed message posted on his Twitter account, Dustin Poirier indicated that a third fight against Conor McGregor could be on the way.

"You know we are going to do it a third time," Dustin Poirier wrote.

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

Dustin Poirier wished the UFC to have offered the lightweight division belt for the winner of the main event at UFC 257. But the promotion decided to keep the title vacant, as the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remains retired.

The 155 lb championship's future is uncertain at the moment, but a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is definitely on the cards. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will watch closely as the better-placed contenders for a title fight at the moment.

Could Dustin Poirier's message refer to Max Holloway?

UFC 236 Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has also fought former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway twice.

After defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' made a call-out to Holloway, noting that he was victorious the two times they met:

"I think I showed a little bit of counter boxing here. I know Max Holloway thinks [that] he has the best boxing [in the UFC], but I have got two wins over the kid... Nothing but respect to him. I am a big fan, but I have beat him twice. And I felt like I was boxing pretty well with Conor here," said Dustin Poirier in his post-fight interview at UFC 257.

The first time they battled,back in 2012, it was about for the featherweight division before Dustin Poirier moved to the 155 lb weight class.

In 2019, the duo met again in the octagon, this time for the interim UFC lightweight championship. Dustin Poirier emerged victorious in this one as well, capturing the interim belt with a win via a unanimous decision.

Conor and Dustin are both anticipating a trilogy fight 👀



(via @TheNotoriousMMA, @DustinPoirier) pic.twitter.com/ownQoBJ5Re — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2021

Do you think Dustin Poirier addressed his message to Conor McGregor or Max Holloway? Do sound off in the comments section below.