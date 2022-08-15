"You know he's packing heat down below" - Luke Rockhold answers which fictional character he'd be in hilarious Q&A with Marlon Vera

If UFC middleweight Luke Rockhold could be any fictional character, he would be Marvel Comics superhero the Silver Surfer.

Rockhold recently participated in the UFC's edition of "No MMA Questions" along with bantamweight contender Marlon Vera. When asked which fictional character he wishes to be, the former UFC champion immediately picked Thor. He insisted it would give him the ability to conquer the worlds. However, Rockhold instantly had a change of heart, stating he would rather be the Silver Surfer.

Here's what Rockhold said:

"It would be hard not to be Thor and conquer the worlds... be able to take that hammer and just put it through your skull. No, I'd always be the Silver Surfer. I think the Silver Surfer trumps Thor. He's the world conquer, he's a bad boy, he just comes in hot and you know he's packing heat down below too. He just doesn't open up that chamber."

Luke Rockhold heads into UFC 278 as an underdog

After two years on the sidelines, Luke Rockhold is finally set to make his octagon return at the promotion's pay-per-view event UFC 278 next Saturday. The former UFC middleweight champion will take on Paulo Costa. The two were booked to collide on several occasions but the fight had to be postponed for several reasons.

Borrachinha will enter the bout as a sizeable betting favorite, according to several popular sportsbooks. Paulo Costa is currently listed as a -370 favorite against Rockhold, who comes back at +198 on the sportsbook, Sportsbet.

Rockhold is coming off two consecutive losses and is 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon. The American most recently lost to Jan Blachowicz mid-2019 before losing to Yoel Romero in early 2018. Rockhold suffered both of those defeats via knockout.

Meanwhile, Costa has also dropped his last two fights, which are his only two career losses. The 31-year-old Brazilian lost to Marvin Vettori on points last time out in October before getting knocked out by Israel Adesanya in their title bout in September 2020.

Neither fighter is in their best form, which means that both will be desperate for a win when they collide in the co-main event of UFC 278 on Saturday.

